5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more

Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed its next untitled Grand Theft Auto game, there has been a flurry of leaks about the title which is being ubiquitously called GTA 6. The big leak that occurred last year, where 90 early development videos of the game surfaced, has given us a glimpse into the world of GTA 6 and what it could look like. We now have an idea about the game's setting, probable protagonists, different gameplay elements, and more. Since it is a Grand Theft Auto title, we couldn't help but make comparisons with GTA 5, the most popular Grand Theft Auto to date which has become the second best-selling video game of all time.

While GTA 5 is an amazing game that has entertained us for nearly a decade, there are some key elements that we won't miss if Rockstar decides to omit them from GTA 6. Check out the 5 GTA 5 features we don't want to see in GTA 6.

1. Inaccessible buildings

The sprawling city of Los Santos in GTA 5 is filled with buildings. However, there are only a handful of them that are enterable, while most of them remain inaccessible. While there were hardware limitations at the launch of GTA 5 on the PS3, the PS4 port should have received this feature, considering another Rockstar game, Red Dead Redemption 2, features a wide variety of structures that you can enter. Leaks have already suggested that GTA 6 might feature more enterable buildings than ever before, and we cannot wait to see this feature when it launches.

2. More interactive NPCs

Apart from the main story missions, there are only a handful of occasions in GTA 5 where you get to interact with NPCs. Most of them wander about the city without actually going anywhere. This is something we don't want to see in GTA 6. On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2's NPC interactions are some of the best we've ever seen, with most of the NPCs having their own daily routines which can be seen by following them. In an interview with Inverse, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick emphasized that the inclusion of AI in gaming could result in the interaction with NPCs becoming “really interesting and fun”. Therefore, it is possible that the adoption of AI in GTA 6 could make NPC interactions better than ever.

3. Life-less open world

While the world of GTA 5 is vast, most of it is pretty empty. The city of Los Santos is brimming with life but as soon as you move out of it, there's nothing. Most of the game's map is covered by mountains, and although they are accessible via a plane or helicopter, there's practically nothing to achieve there. There are grasslands in GTA 5 but there's no wildlife. Thus, it'd be great if the rumoured Vice City in GTA 6 could have more to offer to players apart from just the main storyline.

4. Police system

Although the police chase in GTA 5 can give you an adrenaline rush during your first few hours of gameplay, they are one-dimensional which ultimately leads to two things - either you get away or are sent to the hospital. In GTA 6, we'd like to see this improved with a new witness and police recognition system similar to RDR2 which has options like no, partial, or full suspect description.

5. Less focus on online

There, we said it. While GTA 5 is one of the best open-world games ever, there have hardly been any groundbreaking updates since its launch for the single-player mode. GTA Online is constantly updated with new heists, campaigns, and missions, while the single-player mode in GTA 5 has been left as it is. Unlike its predecessor, GTA 5 did not even get an episodic DLC, with Rockstar diverting all its attention to GTA Online. With GTA 6, we'd like to see more focus on the single-player mode. Leaks suggest that Rockstar will keep adding new areas to the game with DLCs, and it would potentially mean more single-player missions for gamers to enjoy.