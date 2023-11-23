Icon
Home Gaming News 5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more

5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more

With the reveal of the GTA 6 trailer on the horizon, check out the top 5 GTA 5 features we don't want to see in the next Grand Theft Auto title, including inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 14:14 IST
Icon
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 5
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
icon View all Images
The GTA 6 trailer is set to launch soon. Check out 5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in the game. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed its next untitled Grand Theft Auto game, there has been a flurry of leaks about the title which is being ubiquitously called GTA 6. The big leak that occurred last year, where 90 early development videos of the game surfaced, has given us a glimpse into the world of GTA 6 and what it could look like. We now have an idea about the game's setting, probable protagonists, different gameplay elements, and more. Since it is a Grand Theft Auto title, we couldn't help but make comparisons with GTA 5, the most popular Grand Theft Auto to date which has become the second best-selling video game of all time.

While GTA 5 is an amazing game that has entertained us for nearly a decade, there are some key elements that we won't miss if Rockstar decides to omit them from GTA 6. Check out the 5 GTA 5 features we don't want to see in GTA 6.

1. Inaccessible buildings

The sprawling city of Los Santos in GTA 5 is filled with buildings. However, there are only a handful of them that are enterable, while most of them remain inaccessible. While there were hardware limitations at the launch of GTA 5 on the PS3, the PS4 port should have received this feature, considering another Rockstar game, Red Dead Redemption 2, features a wide variety of structures that you can enter. Leaks have already suggested that GTA 6 might feature more enterable buildings than ever before, and we cannot wait to see this feature when it launches.

2. More interactive NPCs

Apart from the main story missions, there are only a handful of occasions in GTA 5 where you get to interact with NPCs. Most of them wander about the city without actually going anywhere. This is something we don't want to see in GTA 6. On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2's NPC interactions are some of the best we've ever seen, with most of the NPCs having their own daily routines which can be seen by following them. In an interview with Inverse, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick emphasized that the inclusion of AI in gaming could result in the interaction with NPCs becoming “really interesting and fun”. Therefore, it is possible that the adoption of AI in GTA 6 could make NPC interactions better than ever.

3. Life-less open world

While the world of GTA 5 is vast, most of it is pretty empty. The city of Los Santos is brimming with life but as soon as you move out of it, there's nothing. Most of the game's map is covered by mountains, and although they are accessible via a plane or helicopter, there's practically nothing to achieve there. There are grasslands in GTA 5 but there's no wildlife. Thus, it'd be great if the rumoured Vice City in GTA 6 could have more to offer to players apart from just the main storyline.

4. Police system

Although the police chase in GTA 5 can give you an adrenaline rush during your first few hours of gameplay, they are one-dimensional which ultimately leads to two things - either you get away or are sent to the hospital. In GTA 6, we'd like to see this improved with a new witness and police recognition system similar to RDR2 which has options like no, partial, or full suspect description.

5. Less focus on online

There, we said it. While GTA 5 is one of the best open-world games ever, there have hardly been any groundbreaking updates since its launch for the single-player mode. GTA Online is constantly updated with new heists, campaigns, and missions, while the single-player mode in GTA 5 has been left as it is. Unlike its predecessor, GTA 5 did not even get an episodic DLC, with Rockstar diverting all its attention to GTA Online. With GTA 6, we'd like to see more focus on the single-player mode. Leaks suggest that Rockstar will keep adding new areas to the game with DLCs, and it would potentially mean more single-player missions for gamers to enjoy.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 14:13 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards
GTA 5
5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more
GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon