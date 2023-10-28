Icon
GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature

GTA 6 concept video unveils mind-bending time-travel feature

GTA 6 stirs excitement with a daring concept featuring time travel, evoking Assassin's Creed vibes, as fans dream of a dynamic Vice City adventure.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 16:17 IST
GTA 6
GTA 6 concept video teases time-travel feature and nostalgic vibes, drawing comparisons to assassin's creed. (Rockstar Games)
As anticipation continues to mount for GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto VI), fans are left guessing about the game's progress. With an expected release date in 2025, it's safe to assume the game is far from completion. However, the prospect of what's in store for players is already sparking excitement.

GTA 6: Building Upon the Legacy of GTA V

While GTA 6 is expected to build upon the success of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, by offering more features and enhancements tailored to the new-gen platforms like the Xbox Series X/S and PS5, some imaginative fans have been devising unique concepts for the game.

Time-Travel Concept

One particularly intriguing concept video, shared by TeaserPlay, showcases an Unreal Engine 5 demo that introduces a novel gameplay element – time travel. In this concept, players have the ability to travel back and forth between different eras of Vice City, the iconic fictional location in the GTA universe, Gamingbible reported.

The video seamlessly transitions the player's character from walking the contemporary streets of Vice City to assuming the role of a character living in the city during the 1980s. With this shift, everything changes: the streets, buildings, cars, and fashion transform to reflect the aesthetic of the 1980s, reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. This concept not only pays homage to the beloved past title but also hints at potential inspiration for GTA VI, including its logo, which seems to draw from the neon-lit ambiance of the '80s.

Fans were quick to express their enthusiasm for this unique concept, even though some pointed out that the time-travel mechanic felt more in line with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise rather than the traditional Grand Theft Auto formula.

While Rockstar Games is unlikely to incorporate time travel into their future GTA titles, the concept has nonetheless ignited the imagination of fans who eagerly await any references to past characters and events in this highly anticipated game.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 16:03 IST
