New video of GTA 6 female protagonist Lucia wows fans

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have been waiting eagerly for the latest update on the upcoming GTA 6 game. Well, while Roskstar has remained mum on the issue, the word out there is that GTA 6 release date will be in March 2025. While that looks far off, the excitement is already skyrocketing around the game and adding to that is the fact that they have decided to shake things up in a big way! For the very first time, one of the main characters is going to be a female - Lucia.

GTA 6 Leaked Videos Reveal Exciting Details

In the past year, there were some early videos leaked online, showing parts of the game. These videos confirmed two big rumours: GTA VI will take place in a city called Vice City, and one of the main characters is a woman named Lucia, as reported by GamingBible. However, we don't know much else about Lucia yet. But, even with limited information, fans are really happy to see a female taking a lead inGTA 6, as per the reactions on the social media. Of course, there are always some who do not like change and are upset about this. Also read: Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!

Now, you can actually take a sneak peek at the first female likely to be in GTA 6. An artist took what we saw in the leaked videos and created a beautiful image of Lucia. It's not an official look, but it's a fantastic peek of what to expect. This artwork has made fans even more excited about Lucia's role in the game. Although unofficial, it's like a teaser that's making everyone look forward to seeing Lucia in action.

In short, Rockstar Games is trying something different by adding more, and different, characters.

GTA 6 is promising some exciting features and a more inclusive story. So, fans have every reason to be excited about what's coming next in the Grand Theft Auto world.