Grab top smart home appliances under Rs. 20000- Upgrade your life for less!

Festival season is here, offering incredible discounts of up to 50 percent on smart home and kitchen appliances. Discover great deals to upgrade your living spaces affordably!

Oct 29 2023, 18:14 IST
Upgrade your home and kitchen during this festival season: Grab up to 50 percent off on smart appliances. (Pexels)

Festival season is here, and it's the perfect time to make your home and kitchen even better without breaking the bank. You can get amazing discounts of up to 50 percent, which means you can give your living spaces a fresh look without spending a fortune.

During this mega sale, you will discover a wide range of appliances that suit all your needs. Whether you're in the market for a new fridge or want to add some smart gadgets to your home, We have something special for you. It's a great opportunity to invest in smart home devices that can make your daily life more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable. From energy-efficient appliances to smart home gadgets, Festival season sale is your ticket to a modern and well-equipped home. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals, as they won't be available forever.

1. Borosil SS Krispy Pop-Up Toaster

The Borosil SS Krispy Pop-Up Toaster adds a modern touch to your kitchen with its stainless steel finish. It offers 7 temperature settings so you can toast your bread just the way you like it. Plus, it has a reheat option to warm your toast without burning it and a defrost option to thaw frozen bagels, waffles, or bread. The toaster lifts the bread high for easy access, features a long cord for flexible movement, and comes with a cord winder for easy storage. It's a must-have for your kitchen! Its original price is Rs. 3190, but you can get a discount.

2. AquaguardSure 6L Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Sure 6L water purifier combines RO+UV+UF technologies to ensure your water is clean and safe. The RO component is certified to remove contaminants like lead, mercury, arsenic, viruses, and bacteria. UV e-boiling guarantees purified water, and UF adds an extra layer of protection. Suitable for various water sources and TDS levels up to 2000 PPM, this purifier comes with a 6-liter storage capacity to meet your water needs. Plus, it's backed by a 1-year comprehensive domestic warranty for peace of mind. Its original price is Rs. 14000, but you can get a discount.

3. Borosil Mega Jumbo 180 Grill Sandwich Maker

Create crispy, gooey sandwiches with the Borosil Mega Jumbo 180 Grill Sandwich Maker. This versatile appliance allows you to press down as desired, making paninis and tortillas too. With 2000 watts of heating power, it can make up to 6 regular-sized sandwiches at once. The non-stick heating plate has deep ribs for extra crispy grilling, and there's an oil drip collector tray to drain excess butter and oil. It's safe to use with a cool-touch handle, temperature control knob, and thermal fuse for extra safety. Its original price is Rs. 6990, but you can get a big discount.

4. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer with Touch Panel

The Philips Airfryer HD9252/90 is a versatile appliance that can cook a wide variety of foods, from crispy fries to succulent roast chicken and delectable muffins. It utilizes Rapid Air technology to cook food evenly without the need for flipping. This air fryer boasts a user-friendly touch screen with 7 presets and a handy Keep Warm function. Cleaning is a breeze since it's dishwasher-safe. Grab this fantastic deal now! Its original price is Rs. 11995, but you can get it for much less.

5. Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

The Crompton 25L 5 Star Energy Efficient Storage Water Heater is perfect for small to medium-sized households. Its powerful 2000 W motor heats water quickly and efficiently, even in hard water conditions. The water heater features a 3-level safety system with a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve to protect against overheating and other hazards. It also includes a specially designed magnesium anode to prevent corrosion and scale formation. Its original price is Rs. 9200, but you can check out the price cut below.

Don't miss out on these incredible discounts. Upgrade your home and kitchen appliances while saving big!

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 18:14 IST
