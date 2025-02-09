Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5

PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5

PlayStation Network outage has disrupted GTA Online for millions of players on PS4 and PS5. The issue began on February 7, 2025, affecting global access.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 09 2025, 15:00 IST
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online.
A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game's setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map.
Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5.
Lucia's Partner's Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character's role.
Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive's earnings call on February 6, 2025.
As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game's launch.
PlayStation Network outage disrupts GTA Online players on PS4 and PS5, affecting millions worldwide. (@RockstarGames)

PlayStation Network (PSN) has been down since the evening of February 7, 2025, causing significant disruptions for millions of players of GTA Online on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. The ongoing outage, which began around 6 PM PST, has prevented players from accessing the multiplayer components of Grand Theft Auto Online, affecting over 20 million users worldwide.

Millions of Players Face Connectivity Issues

As of 1:10 AM PT on February 8, 2025, the PlayStation Network status page indicated that the outage is still in effect. The issue has impacted all supported PlayStation platforms, including both the PS4 and PS5, with players in various regions experiencing the disruption. This widespread service failure has caused frustration among gamers eager to engage in online gameplay.

Also read: GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider

The outage has not affected GTA Online servers directly, as the game itself is still functioning properly. Players on other platforms remain unaffected, pointing to the network issues as the cause of the interruption. However, PlayStation players have taken to social media to express their displeasure with the situation.

On X, user @BatumHicks tagged PlayStation in a post asking for a fix to the ongoing issue, expressing frustration over the downtime affecting their weekend gaming plans. Another user, @MarauderGaming0, shared their disappointment at being unable to access GTA Online, asking if the servers were down for the game as well.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

PlayStation Acknowledges the Outage

On February 8, PlayStation Support acknowledged the issue through its official account, @AskPlayStation. Although no estimated resolution time was provided, the account encouraged players to monitor the PSN status page for updates. The company appears to be actively working to restore the service as quickly as possible.

Also read: GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

PlayStation servers have now been restored and if players are still unable to log in to GTA Online, a temporary solution is to turn off the Internet adapter for 10 minutes before reconnecting to the network. This soft restart may help to resolve any connection issues caused by the outage.

First Published Date: 09 Feb, 15:00 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets