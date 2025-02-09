PlayStation network outage affects millions of GTA Online players across PS4 and PS5

PlayStation Network (PSN) has been down since the evening of February 7, 2025, causing significant disruptions for millions of players of GTA Online on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. The ongoing outage, which began around 6 PM PST, has prevented players from accessing the multiplayer components of Grand Theft Auto Online, affecting over 20 million users worldwide.

Millions of Players Face Connectivity Issues

As of 1:10 AM PT on February 8, 2025, the PlayStation Network status page indicated that the outage is still in effect. The issue has impacted all supported PlayStation platforms, including both the PS4 and PS5, with players in various regions experiencing the disruption. This widespread service failure has caused frustration among gamers eager to engage in online gameplay.

The outage has not affected GTA Online servers directly, as the game itself is still functioning properly. Players on other platforms remain unaffected, pointing to the network issues as the cause of the interruption. However, PlayStation players have taken to social media to express their displeasure with the situation.

On X, user @BatumHicks tagged PlayStation in a post asking for a fix to the ongoing issue, expressing frustration over the downtime affecting their weekend gaming plans. Another user, @MarauderGaming0, shared their disappointment at being unable to access GTA Online, asking if the servers were down for the game as well.

PlayStation Acknowledges the Outage

On February 8, PlayStation Support acknowledged the issue through its official account, @AskPlayStation. Although no estimated resolution time was provided, the account encouraged players to monitor the PSN status page for updates. The company appears to be actively working to restore the service as quickly as possible.

PlayStation servers have now been restored and if players are still unable to log in to GTA Online, a temporary solution is to turn off the Internet adapter for 10 minutes before reconnecting to the network. This soft restart may help to resolve any connection issues caused by the outage.