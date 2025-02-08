Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider

Rockstar Games might soon release the GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced update for PC, with rumours pointing to a March 2025 launch. Here's what we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 08 2025, 15:00 IST
GTA 5 hidden gems: 5 secret locations you must check out
GTA 5 Online
1/5 Clock Tower Vantage Point: Situated on the west side of Los Santos, the Clock Tower offers players a unique vantage point overlooking the entire city. Accessible via air transport, players can climb ladders to reach the topmost level, providing a 360-degree view perfect for strategic shooting and cover against air vehicles. The functioning clock adds a realistic touch to the experience, enhancing the immersive world of GTA 5. (unsplash)
2/5 Los Santos Airport Bunker: This hidden bunker at Los Santos airport provides a secluded location for players to hide or evade authorities. Accessed either through a roof hatch or back doors, the bunker contains interactive elements like vending machines and a water cooler. Despite being labeled "Authorized Personnel Only," it offers a curious space that hints at potential narrative integration, contributing to the intrigue of exploration. (unsplash)
3/5 Hidden Mine: Located in the mountainous region of the map, the secret mine tunnel presents an expansive and mysterious environment. Accessible by detonating wooden doors, players encounter a network of tunnels branching off in different directions. Discovering a dead body triggers the "Murder Mystery" side mission, adding depth to the exploration experience and unlocking game enhancements like camera filters. (unsplash)
4/5 Large Hotel Swimming Pool: Concealed within a central Los Santos hotel, the large swimming pool offers an unexpected oasis for players to enjoy. Accessed through the hotel's interior, the area features elegant design elements and palm trees, providing a picturesque backdrop for shooting scenarios in GTA Online. Its visibility from above adds to its allure as a hidden gem within the city. (unsplash)
5/5 Secret Cave Bunker: Located on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean, this hidden bunker offers a secluded underground facility guarded by mercenaries and FBI agents. Accessible via water transport, players discover a garage-like base with various vehicles on display. Further exploration reveals a clandestine meeting area with sophisticated furnishings, adding to the intrigue of this covert location. (unsplash)
A Rockstar insider hints that GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced may arrive on PC soon. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games previously introduced the GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, PC players have yet to receive these upgrades. A recent post from a Rockstar insider suggests that the wait could end soon, with a possible release date set for next month.

On February 6, 2025, Rockstar insider Tez2 shared a post on X, hinting that the Expanded and Enhanced content could arrive on PC as early as March 4, 2025. While Rockstar Games has not provided an official confirmation, the post has fueled speculation among players.

Potential Connection to GTA+ Subscription

Tez2 indicated that the timing of the update might be linked to the end date of the current GTA+ membership cycle. In the post, they mentioned two possible scenarios: the release of the "Oscar Guzman Flies Again" content strand or the launch of "PC Gen9." The term "PC Gen9" likely refers to an upgrade that aligns the PC version with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

Also read: GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

"Oscar Guzman Flies Again" is part of the leaked drip-feed content planned for the Agents of Sabotage DLC. Tez2 suggested that either of these two updates could launch in early March, though the Expanded and Enhanced update for PC appears to be the more likely possibility.

Insider Speculation on Release Timing

In a follow-up post, Tez2 referenced the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid content, which Rockstar Games released on March 7, 2024, a Thursday. The insider noted that the current GTA+ membership cycle ends on a Tuesday this time, which deviates from previous patterns. This observation led to speculation that the Tuesday date could signal the release of the Expanded and Enhanced update for PC.

Also read: Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting expansions

Rockstar Games has yet to make an official statement regarding the update. If the speculation is accurate, an announcement could arrive soon, confirming whether PC players will gain access to the Enhanced features next month.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 15:00 IST
