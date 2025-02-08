GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could launch on PC next month, hints rockstar insider

Rockstar Games previously introduced the GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, PC players have yet to receive these upgrades. A recent post from a Rockstar insider suggests that the wait could end soon, with a possible release date set for next month.

On February 6, 2025, Rockstar insider Tez2 shared a post on X, hinting that the Expanded and Enhanced content could arrive on PC as early as March 4, 2025. While Rockstar Games has not provided an official confirmation, the post has fueled speculation among players.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2: Full details coming in April – Launch titles, features and more

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Potential Connection to GTA+ Subscription

Tez2 indicated that the timing of the update might be linked to the end date of the current GTA+ membership cycle. In the post, they mentioned two possible scenarios: the release of the "Oscar Guzman Flies Again" content strand or the launch of "PC Gen9." The term "PC Gen9" likely refers to an upgrade that aligns the PC version with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

Also read: GTA 6 not delayed: Take-Two confirms 'fall 2025' launch – All details

"Oscar Guzman Flies Again" is part of the leaked drip-feed content planned for the Agents of Sabotage DLC. Tez2 suggested that either of these two updates could launch in early March, though the Expanded and Enhanced update for PC appears to be the more likely possibility.

Insider Speculation on Release Timing

In a follow-up post, Tez2 referenced the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid content, which Rockstar Games released on March 7, 2024, a Thursday. The insider noted that the current GTA+ membership cycle ends on a Tuesday this time, which deviates from previous patterns. This observation led to speculation that the Tuesday date could signal the release of the Expanded and Enhanced update for PC.

Also read: Age of Empires II and Age of Mythology coming to PlayStation 5 with exciting expansions

Rockstar Games has yet to make an official statement regarding the update. If the speculation is accurate, an announcement could arrive soon, confirming whether PC players will gain access to the Enhanced features next month.