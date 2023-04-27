Black Mirror season 6 OTT release: When, where to watch the sci-fi anthology series online

Black Mirror has a cult following across the world. This British science fiction anthology show that focuses on the dystopian side of technology and is known for its unique plot twists is among the most watched shows globally. The fifth season of the show came out in 2019 and ever since fans have been asking for the next season of the show. Finally, after a long wait, there are more details around the show and when you might be able to watch season six. So, if you too have been waiting for new episodes of the show, then you need to know when and where to watch the Black Mirror season 6 OTT release.

Black Mirror season 6 OTT release: Details

The series is created by Charlie Brooker. It follows an anthology style of storytelling, which means every episode is a new story. Most episodes are set in the near future and explore dystopian themes around sci-fi technology. In five seasons, the show has a total of 22 episodes. The series has received critical acclaim and multiple awards.

Speaking of what season six could offer, Brooker told Tudum, “This time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before”.

The show has also revealed its star-studded cast for this season including Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Salma Hayek among others.

At the moment, the number of episodes in this season is not known. While the first two seasons had three episodes each, the third and fourth seasons contained six episodes. However, the show received some criticism for declining quality and reverted to a three-episode format for season five.

Black Mirror season 6 OTT release: When to watch

While the exact date for the release of Black Mirror season 6 is not known at the moment, it will release in June 2023, barring any last-minute changes. The series is likely to begin streaming on a Friday.

Black Mirror season 6 OTT release: Where to watch

Ever since season 3, the show has been acquired by Netflix and will exclusively stream on its platform. You can watch the show as long as you have a subscription to it.