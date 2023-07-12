Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 12: Win prizes in the Emote Capsule event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 12: Yet another event has been rolled out in Garena Free Fire MAX, and players have an opportunity to earn exciting prizes. A new Emote Capsule event is now live, through which players can get their hands on unique emotes and other cosmetic items. The Emote Capsule event kicked off on July 10 and will go on till July 23, giving players ample time to win these prizes. So, if you wish to earn new emotes, know the details of the event.

Emote Capsule event

To participate in this event, Garena Free Fire MAX players need to spend diamonds and make spins which will earn them Star Capsules. To obtain one ball, you need to spend 9 diamonds. In total, there are one Star Capsule ball, four Orange Capsule balls, 10 Purple Capsule balls, and 25 Blue Capsule balls, and all of them will earn you different rewards.

If you're able to draw the Star Capsule ball, you can earn any of Chromatic Pop Dance, Tease Waggor, All in Control, Ridicule, and Come and Dance emotes. Moreover, you'll also be eligible for bonus rewards if you make enough spins. So, go ahead and try your luck in the Emote Capsule event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

These codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible codes provided today. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 12 here.

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

HAYATOAVU76V

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 12: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.