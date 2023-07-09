Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 9, 2023: Get Awakened Alok character! Other FREEBIES too

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 9, 2023: The 6th-anniversary celebrations of Garena Free Fire have begun! Garena says that throughout Free Fire's 6th anniversary in-game event, you can find Awakened Alok in a special outfit with colourful elements that are inspired by local Brazilian indigenous groups. What's special about this character is that Alok is equipped with healing powers. So, when Awakened, Alok's skill drops musical notes that grant teammates healing powers. Quite interesting right?

There is more and the excitement is set to rise as the celebrations are ramped-up on July 15! However, don't forget to redeem the daily codes to fill your inventory with freebies to be ready to fight more battles with better equipment. After all, Free Fire Max is all about powering yourself with new characters, skins, and weapons and winning battles. The best part about these daily redeem codes is that they can provide a wide range of in-game items such as costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles without the need of spending money or diamonds.

If you are seeking the latest redeem codes, then you will be delighted to know that they are already out for July 9! However, you need to hurry as these codes have a limited validity period of 12-18 hours. Also, note that some of the codes are region specific. Check out the process to redeem the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Also, scroll down to find out how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 9, 2023:

FRDTHTYK8LO0OIU

FY45343EDFGBNUJ

FKTUYHDGRTGHTJU

FKJNBVCXSAQ124T

FYHTYFHU7I8OL8K

FIJNHR56I7JUDSA

FQ23RTYHBVFDFRT

FYUKUIKO0PK9JHG

F45R6HJGBV6AQ23

F4RTHDFRTY078IK

FMNHGHUIOO99PO9

FI8U7ETGRETGTHG

FNYMHGFHGFDSAQ

F2345TYHJT6UH7V

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes