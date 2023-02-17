    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17, 2023: Shiny new skins for you to try

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17, 2023: Shiny new skins for you to try

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17: These codes only have a validity of 12-18 hours. Claim them now to get your rewards.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 08:53 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17: Check the step-by-step guide to how to claim freebies in the game. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17: The right way to progress through a game like Free Fire is to unlock all the characters and max them out to have an advantage. And all this while, keep pushing your ranking as much as possible. But every once in a while, we face a plateau that seems just too difficult to break. If you have reached a point like that in the game, maybe it is time for you to do things differently. If you are out of ideas, then you can simply check out many of the YouTube or Twitch streamers to learn the their tactics and apply them in the game. Just remember never to give up. And to keep your spirits high, you should claim today's redeem codes and get some cool freebies. Details for that have been provided below.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter revealed a cool new animation. The tweet said, “Want to show off your rockstar moves in Free Fire? Get the Let's Rock Baby arrival animation from the Faded Wheel today”.

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17

    These redeem codes are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation for the community. These are unique, 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each one offers a mystery reward. These rewards can be any cosmetic items available in the game or even free diamonds. To claim these codes, all you have to do is to go to the official redemption website. Details have been provided at the end.

    While there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, a particular code cannot be redeemed by a player twice. These codes have an expiration period of 12-18 hours, so make sure to grab them early. Finally, some of these codes can be restricted to particular regions and so it may not work for you. To avoid this, claim as many codes as you can.

    Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can still redeem them. Check the redeem codes below.

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    ZZATXB24QES8

    U8S47JGJH5MG

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    VNY3MQWNKEGU

    FFIC33NTEUKA

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    E2F86ZREMK49

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17: How to get free rewards

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

    Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

    Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

    Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

    Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 08:52 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views