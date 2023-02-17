Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17, 2023: Shiny new skins for you to try

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17: The right way to progress through a game like Free Fire is to unlock all the characters and max them out to have an advantage. And all this while, keep pushing your ranking as much as possible. But every once in a while, we face a plateau that seems just too difficult to break. If you have reached a point like that in the game, maybe it is time for you to do things differently. If you are out of ideas, then you can simply check out many of the YouTube or Twitch streamers to learn the their tactics and apply them in the game. Just remember never to give up. And to keep your spirits high, you should claim today's redeem codes and get some cool freebies. Details for that have been provided below.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter revealed a cool new animation. The tweet said, “Want to show off your rockstar moves in Free Fire? Get the Let's Rock Baby arrival animation from the Faded Wheel today”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17

These redeem codes are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation for the community. These are unique, 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each one offers a mystery reward. These rewards can be any cosmetic items available in the game or even free diamonds. To claim these codes, all you have to do is to go to the official redemption website. Details have been provided at the end.

While there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, a particular code cannot be redeemed by a player twice. These codes have an expiration period of 12-18 hours, so make sure to grab them early. Finally, some of these codes can be restricted to particular regions and so it may not work for you. To avoid this, claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from other countries can still redeem them. Check the redeem codes below.

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

XFW4Z6Q882WY

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 17: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.