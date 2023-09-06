Home How To Mayapetika OTT release: When and where to watch Telugu drama film online

Mayapetika OTT release: When and where to watch Telugu drama film online

Viraj Ashwin, Simrat Kaur-starrer Mayapetika is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Know when, and where to watch this Telugu drama film online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 06 2023, 19:59 IST
5 Tamil movies to watch on OTT
1/5 "Vimanam," an emotional drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, features Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhanraj, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda. The film portrays a physically challenged father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his son's dream of traveling in an aeroplane. "Vimanam" started streaming on Zee5 from June 30, 2023. (Zee5/ YouTube)
image caption
2/5 "Good Night" is a successful romantic comedy helmed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran, starring K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, and Ramesh Thilak. The movie centers around a young man with a snoring issue who falls in love with a girl, causing unexpected problems for their relationship. "Good Night" was released in theatres on May 12 and will be available for streaming on Disney plus Hotstar starting July 3. (Disney Plus Hotstar/ YouTube)
image caption
3/5 "Kulasamy" is an action thriller directed by Sharavana Sakthi, starring Vimal, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Kalaiyarasan. The plot follows a young man who becomes a victim of false accusations, leading to his father's death. Seeking vengeance and clearing his name, he embarks on a mission, confronting a criminal organization in the process. The movie premiered on Tentkotta on June 30. (MRT Music/ YouTube)
image caption
4/5 Veeran" is a recent fantasy entertainer released by ARK Saravan, featuring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Athira Raj, and Vinay Rai in key roles. The story revolves around Kumaran, a young man who gains special powers after being struck by lightning. He uses his newfound abilities to protect his people from a cunning businessman. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix from June 30. (Saregama Tamil/YouTube)
image caption
5/5 Theera Kaadhal" is a romantic drama film directed by Rohin Venkatesan. Released on Netflix on June 23rd, the movie features Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada in the lead roles. The story revolves around a married man who finds himself caught between his wife and ex-lover. As the plot unfolds, the audience is left to ponder which of the two women he will go to.  (Think Music India/YouTube)
Mayapetika OTT release
View all Images
Watch Mayapetika on OTT platforms soon. Know when, and where you can watch it online. (YouTube (aha videoIN))

Since the emergence of OTT platforms, South Indian films and shows have become extremely popular across the country. RRR, KGF, and Pushpa are some of the biggest films in recent years that have graced the big screen and not only earned rave reviews but have become blockbusters. Now, another Telugu film is set to be introduced on OTT platforms, as the release date of Mayapetika has been revealed. It stars Gadar 2 fame Simrat Kaur in the lead role.

So, if you wish to catch this film online from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch Mayapetika online.

Mayapetika OTT release: Details

Mayapetika is a Telugu-language drama film that features 6 short stories of different people told with the medium of a single mobile phone which is initially found lying in a trash basket. As the mobile gets passed from one family to another every day, it reveals their socio-economic conditions. Will the mobile phone cause an upturn in their lives? This gripping tale promises to keep viewers engaged and on the edge of their seats.

The film stars Viraj Ashwin, Simrat Kaur, Payal Rajput, Rajath Raghav, Sunil, Prudhvi Raj, Srinivas Reddy, Himaja, and Syamala in pivotal roles. It is directed by ‘Thank You Brother' fame Ramesh Raparthi and produced under the banner of Just Ordinary Entertainments by Magunta Sarath Chandra Reddy and Tharaknath Bommi Reddy.

Mayapetika made its theatrical debut on June 30 but received mixed reviews, and had a modest run at the box office. Now, it is set to arrive on OTT platforms soon.

Mayapetika OTT release: When and where to watch online

Mayapetika will premiere on Aha starting September 15. Announcing the film's impending arrival, the official account of Aha posted on X, “Don't Miss #MayapetikaOnAHA Premieres Sept 15”.

To watch the film online, viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service. Aha offers standalone Tamil and Telugu plans. Its highest plan, called ‘Aha Gold' costs Rs. 899 per year and allows streaming of both Tamil and Telugu films and shows in 4K.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 19:59 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Online Scam
2 techies duped out of Rs. 34 lakh in like-and-share scam! Protect yourself, check these 5 tips
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: Know how to play Team Death Matches like a pro; check tips
online scams
Man loses Rs. 18 lakh in online job scam: Stay safe with these 5 tips
online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game
BGMI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is new BGMI brand ambassador
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets