Mayapetika OTT release: When and where to watch Telugu drama film online

Since the emergence of OTT platforms, South Indian films and shows have become extremely popular across the country. RRR, KGF, and Pushpa are some of the biggest films in recent years that have graced the big screen and not only earned rave reviews but have become blockbusters. Now, another Telugu film is set to be introduced on OTT platforms, as the release date of Mayapetika has been revealed. It stars Gadar 2 fame Simrat Kaur in the lead role.

So, if you wish to catch this film online from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to watch Mayapetika online.

Mayapetika OTT release: Details

Mayapetika is a Telugu-language drama film that features 6 short stories of different people told with the medium of a single mobile phone which is initially found lying in a trash basket. As the mobile gets passed from one family to another every day, it reveals their socio-economic conditions. Will the mobile phone cause an upturn in their lives? This gripping tale promises to keep viewers engaged and on the edge of their seats.

The film stars Viraj Ashwin, Simrat Kaur, Payal Rajput, Rajath Raghav, Sunil, Prudhvi Raj, Srinivas Reddy, Himaja, and Syamala in pivotal roles. It is directed by ‘Thank You Brother' fame Ramesh Raparthi and produced under the banner of Just Ordinary Entertainments by Magunta Sarath Chandra Reddy and Tharaknath Bommi Reddy.

Mayapetika made its theatrical debut on June 30 but received mixed reviews, and had a modest run at the box office. Now, it is set to arrive on OTT platforms soon.

Mayapetika OTT release: When and where to watch online

Mayapetika will premiere on Aha starting September 15. Announcing the film's impending arrival, the official account of Aha posted on X, “Don't Miss #MayapetikaOnAHA Premieres Sept 15”.

To watch the film online, viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service. Aha offers standalone Tamil and Telugu plans. Its highest plan, called ‘Aha Gold' costs Rs. 899 per year and allows streaming of both Tamil and Telugu films and shows in 4K.