    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT Release Date: When, where to watch Ranbir Kapoor movie online

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer gets a streaming platform. Know when and where to watch the action-thriller online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 19:58 IST
    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
    Know all about the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release. (T-Series YouTube)
    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
    Know all about the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release. (T-Series YouTube)

    After the success of the fantasy-action film Brahmastra, which launched in 2022, Ranbir Kapoor is finally back on the silver screen. And in his new film, he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor for the first time ever. So if you're a fan of either of the protagonists or romantic comedy films, you absolutely cannot miss Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The movie made its theatrical release just yesterday, March 8, and is receiving positive reviews. But if you are not a fan of theaters, you should know that the film has also secured an OTT deal. So, read on to know when and where to watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar OTT release online.

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: Details

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is also abbreviated as TJMM, is a 2023 Hindi-language romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan and written by Rahul Mody along with Ranjan. The film first garnered attention when it was revealed that Ranbir and Shraddha would be cast as the main characters since the pairing has never been cast opposite one another before. The movie was released on March 8 to target the Holi weekend.

    The movie revolves around the two characters who meet and fall in love with each other. But once things start to get serious, the girl realizes that she is not ready to get married and calls up a breakup consultancy to help her break up with the guy. And this is where a major plot twist hits. Sounds chaotic? Well, this is just the beginning of the film.

    Apart from the protagonists, the film stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Hasleen Kaur among others.

    The trailer of the film was released by T-Series on YouTube and it has amassed more than 70 million views, 864,000 likes and over 79,000 comments.

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: Where to watch

    The digital rights of the film have been bought by Netflix and if you want to watch the film from the comfort of your home, then you need a subscription to the platform to watch it online.

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar OTT release: When to watch

    Although no official online release date has been announced yet, usually movies make their digital debut 45 days after their theatrical release. Following the logic, the movie can premiere on Netflix by the end of April. It should be noted that the 45 day period is a tentative deadline and it can be preponed or postponed depending on how the movie performs in theaters.

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 19:58 IST
