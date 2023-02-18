    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Thankam OTT release: When, where to watch Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer online

    Thankam OTT release: When, where to watch Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer online

    Thankam OTT release: The Malayalam-language crime-drama featuring Biju Menon and Vineeth Sreenivasan finally gets a date and platform for its digital debut. Check when and where to watch it online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 14:20 IST
    Thankam
    Know all about the Thankam OTT release. (Bhavana Studios YouTube)
    Thankam
    Know all about the Thankam OTT release. (Bhavana Studios YouTube)

    When it comes to regional films, Malayalam-language movies are known for their tightly woven narratives, engaging storytelling and realistic depiction of events. In recent years, Mollywood has made a name for its true crime genre and social commentary. And if you are a fan of such films, there is some exciting news for you. Thankam has finally received a date and platform for its digital debut. The Biju Menon and Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer crime-drama should not be missed if you like gritty and fast-paced films. So check out all the details around the Thankam OTT release and know when and where to watch the movie.

    Thankam OTT release: Details

    The word Thankam means Gold and the precious metal is a key part of the story. The movie is written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Saheed Arafath. It also marks Arafath's second directorial venture after Theeram. The movie made its theatrical debut on January 25 and it is set for its streaming debut within a month.

    The premise of the movie revolves around two gold agents from Thrissur, the Gold Capital of India. After the duo travels to Mumbai to distribute Gold, they find a murder case linked to them has appeared. The movie has elements of thriller, mystery, crime and drama.

    The film stars Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Girish Kulkarni, Anshuman Joshi, Vineeth Thattil and others.

    The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Bhavana Studios and it has amassed more than 2.2 million views, 22,000 likes and 762 comments. The movie has received generally positive reviews from critics and was liked by the audience.

    Thankam OTT release: When to watch

    The crime-drama film will be streaming starting February 20. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from Monday onwards.

    Thankam OTT release: Where to watch

    The film will be making its digital debut on Amazon Prime Videos. The official Twitter handle of the streaming platform announced the film recently tweeting, “experience the story of two gold dealers from kerala on their journey to mumbai carrying Gold. #ThankamOnPrime, Feb 20”.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 14:17 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba