Thankam OTT release: When, where to watch Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer online

When it comes to regional films, Malayalam-language movies are known for their tightly woven narratives, engaging storytelling and realistic depiction of events. In recent years, Mollywood has made a name for its true crime genre and social commentary. And if you are a fan of such films, there is some exciting news for you. Thankam has finally received a date and platform for its digital debut. The Biju Menon and Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer crime-drama should not be missed if you like gritty and fast-paced films. So check out all the details around the Thankam OTT release and know when and where to watch the movie.

Thankam OTT release: Details

The word Thankam means Gold and the precious metal is a key part of the story. The movie is written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Saheed Arafath. It also marks Arafath's second directorial venture after Theeram. The movie made its theatrical debut on January 25 and it is set for its streaming debut within a month.

The premise of the movie revolves around two gold agents from Thrissur, the Gold Capital of India. After the duo travels to Mumbai to distribute Gold, they find a murder case linked to them has appeared. The movie has elements of thriller, mystery, crime and drama.

The film stars Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Girish Kulkarni, Anshuman Joshi, Vineeth Thattil and others.

The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Bhavana Studios and it has amassed more than 2.2 million views, 22,000 likes and 762 comments. The movie has received generally positive reviews from critics and was liked by the audience.

Thankam OTT release: When to watch

The crime-drama film will be streaming starting February 20. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from Monday onwards.

Thankam OTT release: Where to watch

The film will be making its digital debut on Amazon Prime Videos. The official Twitter handle of the streaming platform announced the film recently tweeting, “experience the story of two gold dealers from kerala on their journey to mumbai carrying Gold. #ThankamOnPrime, Feb 20”.