    J-Hope In The Box OTT release is OUT: Where to watch the BTS star's documentary

    J-Hope In The Box OTT release is OUT: Where to watch the BTS star’s documentary

    J-Hope In The Box OTT release: The BTS star gets a documentary around his solo career and his latest album Jack in the Box. Know where to watch it online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 16:19 IST
    The popular South Korean boy band BTS (also known as Bangtan Boys) announced a scheduled pause in group activities last year to enable the members to complete their mandatory military service. The band has planned a reunion in 2025, but to the dismay of fans, there will not be any live concerts or albums coming till then. However, there is still a lot to look forward to. The members of the band are now coming out with their solo albums to give the fans something to look forward to. Among them is J-Hope (also known as Jung Hoseok), one of the fan favorites from the group. He released his debut album Jack in the Box last year and now, he features in a documentary around his solo career and his album. BTS fans, you should not miss it, especially since the documentary is available to watch from the comfort of your home. Know all about J-Hope In The Box OTT release and know where to watch it online.

    J-Hope In The Box OTT release: Details

    The documentary revolves around the first ever solo album by the BTS star. It showcases the struggles he underwent to start a solo career once the band's pause for the military enlistment was announced. In the documentary, J-Hope narrates the entire journey starting from his life after the pause to his Lollapalooza music festival 2022 performance.

    The documentary starts with the line that everyone knows BTS really well but nobody knows how BTS's J-Hope makes music. You can also see his struggle and growth as a performer that eventually led to his Lollapalooza performance. The documentary has also been made into a musical and fans can enjoy songs from his album throughout the show.

    A trailer to the documentary was posted on YouTube by BangtanTV, the official channel of BTS, and has garnered 1 million views, 293,000 likes and more than 8 thousand comments.

    J-Hope In The Box OTT release: Where to watch

    The musical documentary was released yesterday, February 17 and fans can watch it right now on Disney+ Hotstar. Do note, you will require a subscription to the platform in order to watch the documentary.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 16:19 IST
