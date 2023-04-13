Ved OTT Release: When, where to watch Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza film Online

Among all the celebrity couples, Riteish and Genelia have a separate fanbase owing to their social media presence. Both the actors post Instagram Reels on a regular basis which get upwards of a million likes. Due to this popularity, many have wanted to see the couple share the screen together and feature in a film. That dream came true in December 2022 when the Marathi-language film Ved made its theatrical debut. And now, nearly four months later, the film is all set to make its digital release. So, if you want to watch Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in a romantic drama film online, find out when and where to watch the Ved OTT release.

Ved OTT release: Details

Ved is a 2022 Marathi-language romantic drama film. The film marks the directorial debut of Riteish Deshmukh and it was produced by Genelia D'Souza under the banner of Mumbai Film Company. The film is a remake of the Tamil-language movie Majili which was released in 2019.

The story of the film revolves around the male protagonist who wants to play cricket for the railways and eventually team India. He falls in love with a woman and his life turns for the better. But that is, till a politician begins interfering with both his personal and professional life.

The film has received rave reviews from critics and was named the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Apart from Riteish and Genelia, the movie also stars Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, Vidyadhar Joshi, Raviraj Kande, Shubhankar Tawde, Khushi Hajare, Vineet Sharma, Pooja Suresh Wankhade and others.

The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Mumbai Film Company and it has amassed more than 17 million views, 201,000 likes, and over 5000 comments.

Ved OTT release: When to watch

The romantic drama film will be released on Friday, April 28, and you can stream it from your home after that.

Vedha OTT release: Where to watch

Disney+ Hotstar announced the film on its official Twitter handle through a tweet that said, “Pyaar ke pagalpan ki koi seema nahi hoti. #Ved streaming from April 28”. So, you will get to watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar provided you have a subscription to the platform.