Home How To Ved OTT Release: When, where to watch Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza film Online

Ved OTT Release: When, where to watch Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza film Online

Ved OTT Release: The Marathi-language romantic drama starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will soon make its digital debut. Know when, where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 16:42 IST
Ved OTT release
Know all about Ved OTT release. (Mumbai Film Company YouTube)
Ved OTT release
Know all about Ved OTT release. (Mumbai Film Company YouTube)

Among all the celebrity couples, Riteish and Genelia have a separate fanbase owing to their social media presence. Both the actors post Instagram Reels on a regular basis which get upwards of a million likes. Due to this popularity, many have wanted to see the couple share the screen together and feature in a film. That dream came true in December 2022 when the Marathi-language film Ved made its theatrical debut. And now, nearly four months later, the film is all set to make its digital release. So, if you want to watch Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in a romantic drama film online, find out when and where to watch the Ved OTT release.

Ved OTT release: Details

Ved is a 2022 Marathi-language romantic drama film. The film marks the directorial debut of Riteish Deshmukh and it was produced by Genelia D'Souza under the banner of Mumbai Film Company. The film is a remake of the Tamil-language movie Majili which was released in 2019.

The story of the film revolves around the male protagonist who wants to play cricket for the railways and eventually team India. He falls in love with a woman and his life turns for the better. But that is, till a politician begins interfering with both his personal and professional life.

The film has received rave reviews from critics and was named the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Apart from Riteish and Genelia, the movie also stars Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, Vidyadhar Joshi, Raviraj Kande, Shubhankar Tawde, Khushi Hajare, Vineet Sharma, Pooja Suresh Wankhade and others.

The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Mumbai Film Company and it has amassed more than 17 million views, 201,000 likes, and over 5000 comments.

Ved OTT release: When to watch

The romantic drama film will be released on Friday, April 28, and you can stream it from your home after that.

Vedha OTT release: Where to watch

Disney+ Hotstar announced the film on its official Twitter handle through a tweet that said, “Pyaar ke pagalpan ki koi seema nahi hoti. #Ved streaming from April 28”. So, you will get to watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar provided you have a subscription to the platform.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Apr, 16:42 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets