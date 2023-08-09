Home How To Wordle 781 answer for August 9: A romantic puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 781 answer for August 9: A romantic puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 781 answer for August 9: Today’s puzzle should be easy to solve as long as you check these Wordle hints and clues to get to the solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 09 2023, 07:50 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 781 answer for August 9: Getting stuck and making wild guesses is not okay. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to find your way back into the game. (HT Tech)

Wordle 781 answer for August 9: For those of you, who were upset that yesterday's puzzle was challenging, there is good news for you. Today, Wordle has gone back to bringing an average puzzle that should be easy to solve. But this has only increased your troubles. Because while there is a good possibility that you might get it right, so can everyone around you. But if you somehow make a mistake and fail to solve this puzzle, you might see them grow their streak higher than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 781 hints for August 9

Today's puzzle plays on uncommon letters. There are two of them and finding them is crucial to solving it. On the other hand, there are no repeated letters and the word itself is pretty common. Over and all, to solve it, you need a pretty strong letter elimination strategy that even picks up the uncommon letters. And if you don't know how to do that, just scroll down for the clues below.

Wordle 781 clues for August 9

1. Today's word begins with the letter L.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. The remaining vowel is O.

We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 781 answer for August 9

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is LOVER. It means “a person who is in love with another”. Hope today's puzzle did not give you any trouble. Do come check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 07:50 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets