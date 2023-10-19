Icon
HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort

HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort

As remote work continues to reshape our professional lives, HP presents a lineup of products designed to empower hybrid workers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 07:38 IST
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for HP Inc. at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo (REUTERS)

Working remotely? Here are some tools that can be instrumental in shaping our productivity and comfort. HP has curated a selection of five products for hybrid workers aiming to maximize efficiency and productivity. These essential tools cater to the evolving landscape of remote and flexible work:

1. HP Dragonfly G4:

This business laptop, weighing less than a kilogram, is tailored for the hybrid era. It boasts features like the 'Be Right Back' button for call interruptions and 'HP Auto Lock and Awake' for screen protection. With exceptional performance and extended battery life, it's ideal for professionals seeking a versatile and powerful laptop. Prices start at INR 2,20,000.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
B0C5TS7DKT-1

2. Poly Voyager Free 60:

These noise-canceling earbuds feature a tri-mic array for clear voice and adaptive Active Noise Canceling. With up to 24 hours of listening and 16.5 hours of talk time, they are vital for hybrid work. Priced at INR 21,999, they come in Carbon Black and White Sand.

B0BQ1NJNRT-2

3. HP 320 FHD Webcam:

This plug-and-play webcam ensures hassle-free setup, offering Full HD 1080p resolution, auto image, and light correction, along with a wide-angle lens and integrated microphone. Priced at INR 8,406, it provides crystal-clear visuals and audio.

B09SBNSFR5-3

4. HP 430 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse:

This versatile and eco-conscious mouse can connect to two devices, making content transfer across different operating systems effortless. It offers programmable buttons, adjustable wheel speed, and precise cursor tracking up to 4000 dpi. Priced at INR 1,927, it's a customizable and efficient choice.

B09NHRQ2QD-4

5. HP E34m G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor:

This 34-inch UltraWide QHD monitor enhances productivity with its curved screen, HP Eye Ease technology for reduced blue light, and a privacy-focused webcam. Made from 90% recycled materials, it aligns with sustainability goals. Equipped with various ports and security features, this monitor is priced at INR 68,500.

 

In summary, HP's product lineup for hybrid workers addresses the need for high-performance laptops, clear audio, visual communication tools, versatile input devices, and expansive monitors that contribute to an efficient and comfortable remote working experience. These items are tailored to meet the diverse requirements of modern work scenarios and are available at varying price points to suit different budgets and preferences.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 07:24 IST
