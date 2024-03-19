Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet

Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus now with free delivery.