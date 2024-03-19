 Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus

Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
₹8,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
3500 mAh
2 GB
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue and Grey. ...Read More

Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Blue, Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102

Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 (White, 1GB RAM)
₹7,705
Buy Now

Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus Full Specifications

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Battery

    3500 mAh

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Standby time

    Up to 1152 Hours(2G)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 15 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Talktime

    Up to 15 Hours(2G)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Colours

    Blue, Grey

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Canvas Tab P701 Plus

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8735

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Latest Tablets

    Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Plus