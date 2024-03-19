 Micromax Funbook Mini P410i Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet
Micromax Funbook Mini P410i

Micromax Funbook Mini P410i is a Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Funbook Mini P410i from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Funbook Mini P410i now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
MicromaxFunbookMiniP410i_Capacity_2800mAh
MicromaxFunbookMiniP410i_Ram_1GB
MicromaxFunbookMiniP410i_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P20760/heroimage/micromax-funbook-mini-p410i-tablet-large-1.jpg_MicromaxFunbookMiniP410i_3
Key Specs
₹7,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz
Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
Micromax Funbook Mini P410i Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Funbook Mini P410i in India is Rs. 7,999.  This is the Micromax Funbook Mini P410i base model with 1 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. ...Read More

Micromax Funbook Mini P410i

(1 GB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Micromax Tablets

Micromax Funbook Mini P410i Full Specifications

  • Standby time

    Up to 120 Hours(2G)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 6 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2800 mAh

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    640x480 fps

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Launch Date

    March 15, 2014 (Official)

  • Model

    Funbook Mini P410i

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v4.1.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.2 GHz

  • Chipset

    MediaTek

  • Applications

    Google Play Store, spuul, hike, M! Live, Kingsoft office etc.

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Latest Tablets

    Micromax Funbook Mini P410i