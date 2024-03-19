 Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet
Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666

Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
MicromaxCanvasFantabuletF666_Capacity_3000mAh
MicromaxCanvasFantabuletF666_Ram_1GB
MicromaxCanvasFantabuletF666_ScreenSize_6.98inches(17.73cm)
Key Specs
₹8,499
6.98 inches (17.73 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
1 GB
265 grams
Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666 Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666 in India is Rs. 8,499.  This is the Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.

Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Micromax Tablets

Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666 Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Weight

    265 grams

  • Width

    99.8 mm

  • Colours

    Gold

  • Height

    190 mm

  • Thickness

    9.7 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    HD (720 x 1280 pixels)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.67 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    6.98 inches (17.73 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    210 ppi

  • Launch Date

    January 13, 2016 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • Operating System

    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)

  • Model

    Canvas Fantabulet F666

  • Audio Features

    DTS Sound

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8382M

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Latest Tablets

    Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666