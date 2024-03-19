 Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet
Home Tablets in India Micromax Tablet Micromax Canvas Tab P701

Micromax Canvas Tab P701

Micromax Canvas Tab P701 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 7,599 in India with Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Tab P701 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Tab P701 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
MicromaxCanvasTabP701_Capacity_3500mAh
MicromaxCanvasTabP701_RAM_1GB
MicromaxCanvasTabP701_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P28413/heroimage/micromax-canvas-tab-p701-tablet-large-1.jpg_MicromaxCanvasTabP701_3
Key Specs
₹7,599
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Tab P701 in India is Rs. 7,599.  This is the Micromax Canvas Tab P701 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue and Grey.

Micromax Canvas Tab P701

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Blue, Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102

Micromax Canvas Doodle 3 A102 (White, 1GB RAM)
₹7,705
Buy Now

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne
₹11,000
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
Micromax Canvas Tab P681
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹7,499
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Micromax Canvas Tab P681
Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹8,499
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Micromax Canvas Fantabulet F666
Micromax Canvas Tab P70221
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,799
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Micromax Canvas Tab P70221
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Competitors

₹4,999
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Domo Slate Ss5 Os10
I Kall N1 16GB
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹6,299
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 I Kall N1 16gb
Micromax Funbook Mini P410i
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,999
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Micromax Funbook Mini P410i
DOMO Slate X15
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹2,990
Check Details
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Domo Slate X15

Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    3500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Colours

    Blue, Grey

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    May 30, 2016 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Model

    Canvas Tab P701

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • GPS

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8735

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Micromax Canvas Tab P701 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Micromax Canvas Tab P701