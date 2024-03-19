Micromax Canvas Tab P701 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। micromax Tablet

Micromax Canvas Tab P701
(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Blue, Grey
The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Tab P701 in India is Rs. 7,599. This is the Micromax Canvas Tab P701 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue and Grey. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.