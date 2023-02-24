5 smartphones launched in Feb. 2023; Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iQOO Neo 7 and more

February has seen numerous smartphones launched in the budget as well as the flagship segment. Some of the most popular smartphones launched this month include the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo Reno 8T, iQOO Neo 7 and more. Check out their features, price, specs and more here.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase to 200MP now. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BT9CXXXX

2. Oppo Reno 8T - The Oppo Reno 8T 5G gets a 108MP camera sensor at the back with a 2MP depth-sensing lens, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. The handset sports the segment's slimmest and lightest with a 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

B0BVHWB5SK

3. iQOO Neo 7 5G - The iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is the first phone to bring the Dimensity 8200 chipset in India.

B07WGPKNGT

4. Poco X5 Pro - Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. It runs on custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box. Poco X5 Pro features a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback.

5. realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition - The realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition has the same specifications as the standard Realme 10 Pro launched earlier in India in December. Performance is based on the Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 33W wired charging out-of-the-box. It features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it boasts a 108MP rear camera sensor along with a 2MP portrait sensor.