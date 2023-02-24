    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    5 smartphones launched in Feb. 2023; Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iQOO Neo 7 and more

    Looking to buy a new smartphone? Check out the smartphones launched in February amongst the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iQOO Neo 7, Oppo Reno 8T and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 16:27 IST
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to Redmi Note 12 Pro, 5 all-rounder phones under 25000; check list
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
    1/5 The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is another one in the list with amazing features such as 6.6" Infinity-V Display, Snapdragon 695 Processor and Camera set up of 50MP OIS and 8MP Front Camera. This phone is available in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.  (Samsung)
    image caption
    2/5 The Redmi Note 12 Pro is a latest addition in the Note 12 series, the smartphone comes with some big features in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with 6.67" 120Hz pro AMOLED Display and triple Camera set up. Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999; 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 26,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs. 27,999 on Redmi's official website, Flipkart and Amazon. (Ht Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Another phone in this all-rounder segment is Vivo T1 Pro 5G, which features Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor and triple camera setup. Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in one storage variant: 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 23,999 on Vivo’s official website and on Flipkart. (Ht Tech)
    POCO X5 Pro 5G
    4/5 Another all-rounder smartphone is POCO X5 Pro 5G, the latest addition in the POCO segment that comes packed with a Snapdragon 778G processor and a 108 MP AI Triple camera with a 16MP selfie camera. POCO X5 Pro 5G is available in these storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart. (POCO)
    image caption
    5/5 The realme 10 Pro +5G has some nifty all-round features. The smartphone comes with a 6.7 inches AMOLED curved bezel-less screen with 120Hz refresh rate. realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999, 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs. 25,999 and  8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 27,999 on realme's official website and Flipkart. (realme )
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    View all Images
    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s flagship new smartphone. (Samsung)

    February has seen numerous smartphones launched in the budget as well as the flagship segment. Some of the most popular smartphones launched this month include the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo Reno 8T, iQOO Neo 7 and more. Check out their features, price, specs and more here.

    1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase to 200MP now. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BT9CXXXX

    2. Oppo Reno 8T - The Oppo Reno 8T 5G gets a 108MP camera sensor at the back with a 2MP depth-sensing lens, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. The handset sports the segment's slimmest and lightest with a 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

    B0BVHWB5SK

    3. iQOO Neo 7 5G - The iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is the first phone to bring the Dimensity 8200 chipset in India.

    B07WGPKNGT

    4. Poco X5 Pro - Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. It runs on custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box. Poco X5 Pro features a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback.

    5. realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition - The realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition has the same specifications as the standard Realme 10 Pro launched earlier in India in December. Performance is based on the Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 33W wired charging out-of-the-box. It features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it boasts a 108MP rear camera sensor along with a 2MP portrait sensor.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 16:15 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News 5 smartphones launched in Feb. 2023; Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iQOO Neo 7 and more
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new