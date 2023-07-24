5 smartphones under Rs. 30000! Realme 11 Pro to iQOO Neo 7, check out these exciting offers

Check out these 5 smartphones on Amazon under the budget of Rs. 30000 along with exciting bank and exchange offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 16:47 IST
4 slim smartphones with big storage: From Realme Narzo 60 Pro, iQOO Neo 6 to Oppo F23
Oppo F23 Pro
1/5 In the era where smartphones have become a necessary part of our lives, there are multiple aspects such as design, performance, and very importantly, storage capacity that one considers before making the actual purchase. Users today are more tech-savvy than ever and understand that excess storage does not just help you store more data, but also offers an overall smoother experience. What is also important are the looks of a phone. A heavy looking phone is not very popular, but a slim one generally is. There are some of smartphones, which will fulfill your needs: So, here we present 5 slim smartphones with big storage includiing Realme Narzo 60 Pro, Lava Agni 2 5G, iQOO Neo 6 and more. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G The massive storage of Real me Narzo 60 Pro 5G allows consumers to have a smooth experience with the device. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G also comes with a 100MP OIS Pro Light Camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It features a 6.7 inches 120Hz Curved Vision Display and strong battery support of 5000mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset that offers outstanding performance. The phone is available in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB and  12GB+1TB starting at Rs.23,999. (Realme)
image caption
3/5 Lava Agni 2 5G It features a 50MP quad camera and a 16MP front camera. Furthermore, the phone features a 6.78'' FHD+ AMOLED curved display with 120Hz Refresh Rate along with solid build quality. The phone also packs a 4700mAh Battery with 66W Charging and is powered by the 7050 Octa-core processor. The Agni 2 5G is available with 8GB and 256GB storage priced at Rs.21,999 on Amazon.  (Lava)
image caption
4/5 iQOO Neo 6 5G It houses a 64MP OIS Main camera. Moreover, the phone features a 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display. Packing a solid 4700mAh Battery with 80W flash Charge, this phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G for you to have an uninterrupted experience. iQOO Neo 6 5G comes in two storage variants of 8GB+128GB priced at INR 24,999 and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs. 28,999.  (iQOO )
image caption
5/5 Oppo F23 5GThe phone features a 6.72" 120 Hz FHD+ display and houses a 64MP AI Camera and a 32 MP front camera to capture the best shots. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charging and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The Oppo F23 5G comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM  storage and is priced at Rs. 28,999.  (OPPO)
Realme
View all Images
Amazing offers on Realme 11 Pro, iQOO Neo 7, Realme Narzo 60 Pro and more. (HT Tech)

Looking to purchase a smartphone within the budget of Rs. 30000? We've got you covered! Check out our list of 5 fantastic smartphones available on Amazon, all offering exciting discounts. The options include Realme 11 Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 7 5G, and Oppo F23 5G.

Realme 11 Pro 5G

Amazon is offering 11% discount on the, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant of Realme 11 Pro 5G. After the discount, you can buy it for Rs.25890. You can also avail the exchange offer of up to Rs.24300. With a powerful Processor, and the dimensity 7050 5G chipset this smartphone delivers fast and smooth performance.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C78J479Z-1

iQOO Neo 7 5G

This is a frost blue model available with, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal Storage.You can charge this amazing phone 50% in just 10 mins. THis smartphone also offers motion Control & 90 FPS Gaming.Amazon is offering a 20% discount on this model. The original price of this model is Rs.34999, but you can buy it for just Rs.27999. You can also avail the exchange offer of up to Rs.26550 to reduce the price further. To avail the exchange offer your old phone should be in good condition and this order should be available in your area. In order to check the availability, you can use pincode of your area.

B07WGPKNGT-2

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

This model of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant features Mediatek dimensity 7050 with 120 Hz super Amoled curved display, It also features 100 MP OIS Camera. This smartphone is available on Amazon on 11 percent discount and you can grab this model for Rs.23999. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs.21650. Before availing exchange offer, check whether this offer is available in your area.

B0C788T92F-3

Oppo F23 5G

This model offers 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger. It has 64MP Rear Triple AI camera with microlens and a 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display. There is a 14% discount available on this model and you can buy it for just Rs.24999.There are various bank offers available to sweeten the deal. Amazon is offering a flat Flat Rs. 2500 Instant discount on HDFC Bank Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

B082DSTWZ1-4

Redmi K50i 5G

The color of this model is Quick Silver available on Amazon with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. It features flagship Mediatek Dimensity along with 8100 Processor and 144Hz liquid FFS display. Amazon is offering a straight 34% discount on this smartphone. The original price of this phone is Rs.31999, but you can buy it for just Rs.20999. You can further reduce the price by availing several bank and exchange offers.

B0B4DWFY1R-5

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 15:42 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News 5 smartphones under Rs. 30000! Realme 11 Pro to iQOO Neo 7, check out these exciting offers
