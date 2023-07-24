5 smartphones under Rs. 30000! Realme 11 Pro to iQOO Neo 7, check out these exciting offers

Looking to purchase a smartphone within the budget of Rs. 30000? We've got you covered! Check out our list of 5 fantastic smartphones available on Amazon, all offering exciting discounts. The options include Realme 11 Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 7 5G, and Oppo F23 5G.

Realme 11 Pro 5G

Amazon is offering 11% discount on the, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant of Realme 11 Pro 5G. After the discount, you can buy it for Rs.25890. You can also avail the exchange offer of up to Rs.24300. With a powerful Processor, and the dimensity 7050 5G chipset this smartphone delivers fast and smooth performance.

iQOO Neo 7 5G

This is a frost blue model available with, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal Storage.You can charge this amazing phone 50% in just 10 mins. THis smartphone also offers motion Control & 90 FPS Gaming.Amazon is offering a 20% discount on this model. The original price of this model is Rs.34999, but you can buy it for just Rs.27999. You can also avail the exchange offer of up to Rs.26550 to reduce the price further. To avail the exchange offer your old phone should be in good condition and this order should be available in your area. In order to check the availability, you can use pincode of your area.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

This model of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant features Mediatek dimensity 7050 with 120 Hz super Amoled curved display, It also features 100 MP OIS Camera. This smartphone is available on Amazon on 11 percent discount and you can grab this model for Rs.23999. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs.21650. Before availing exchange offer, check whether this offer is available in your area.

Oppo F23 5G

This model offers 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger. It has 64MP Rear Triple AI camera with microlens and a 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display. There is a 14% discount available on this model and you can buy it for just Rs.24999.There are various bank offers available to sweeten the deal. Amazon is offering a flat Flat Rs. 2500 Instant discount on HDFC Bank Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Redmi K50i 5G

The color of this model is Quick Silver available on Amazon with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. It features flagship Mediatek Dimensity along with 8100 Processor and 144Hz liquid FFS display. Amazon is offering a straight 34% discount on this smartphone. The original price of this phone is Rs.31999, but you can buy it for just Rs.20999. You can further reduce the price by availing several bank and exchange offers.