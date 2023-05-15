After Google Pixel 7a launched, Pixel 6a price crashes! Get it with 34% discount

Google Pixel 6a is available on Flipkart at a discount of 34 percent and if you avail it on exchange, you can further get up to Rs. 28000 off. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 10:30 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Google Pixel 6a
View all Images
Nab Google Pixel 6a with amazing offers on Flipkart today. (HT Tech)

Google launched the Pixel 7a at its Google I/O event on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at a starting range of Rs. 43999. After the launch of the Pixel 7a, the price of its predecessor Google Pixel 6a has fallen massively on Flipkart. You can get the Pixel 6a at a discount of 34 percent along with exchange and bank offers. With the help of the discount and exchange offer, the price of the Google Pixel 6a can come down to under Rs. 1000 from its retail price of Rs. 43999 on Flipkart. Check the Google Pixel 6a price drop details on Flipkart here.

Google Pixel 6a price drop: Offers on Flipkart

The Flipkart deal is on the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a. Here is what you need to do. The ecommerce platform is offering an initial discount of 34 percent on the device. After the discount, the price of the phone comes down to Rs. 28999 from Rs. 43999. This simply means that, if you buy or order the phone on Flipkart without opting for any other offer, you will have to pay the discounted rate to get the Pixel 6a. While, if you want to reduce the price further, you will have to avail the exchange and bank offers.

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can use it to get further reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 6a. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 28000 off on the discounted rate of the phone. Therefore, with the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Pixel 6a can come down to Rs. 999. The only condition here is that you should get the maximum benefit of the exchange offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

There are several bank offers being provided on the phone too. The bank offers include- Rs. 1250 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs. 15000 and above; Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs. 50000 and above; 10 percent off on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 7500 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 1000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions.

Notably in order to avail the bank offers you need to have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided. Also, you can opt for the bank offer at the time of making payment.

B0B4DMBH5T

Running on Google Tensor Processor, the Pixel 6a gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience.

First Published Date: 15 May, 10:30 IST
