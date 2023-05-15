After Google Pixel 7a launched, Pixel 6a price crashes! Get it with 34% discount

Google launched the Pixel 7a at its Google I/O event on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at a starting range of Rs. 43999. After the launch of the Pixel 7a, the price of its predecessor Google Pixel 6a has fallen massively on Flipkart. You can get the Pixel 6a at a discount of 34 percent along with exchange and bank offers. With the help of the discount and exchange offer, the price of the Google Pixel 6a can come down to under Rs. 1000 from its retail price of Rs. 43999 on Flipkart. Check the Google Pixel 6a price drop details on Flipkart here.

Google Pixel 6a price drop: Offers on Flipkart

The Flipkart deal is on the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a. Here is what you need to do. The ecommerce platform is offering an initial discount of 34 percent on the device. After the discount, the price of the phone comes down to Rs. 28999 from Rs. 43999. This simply means that, if you buy or order the phone on Flipkart without opting for any other offer, you will have to pay the discounted rate to get the Pixel 6a. While, if you want to reduce the price further, you will have to avail the exchange and bank offers.

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can use it to get further reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 6a. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 28000 off on the discounted rate of the phone. Therefore, with the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Pixel 6a can come down to Rs. 999. The only condition here is that you should get the maximum benefit of the exchange offer.

There are several bank offers being provided on the phone too. The bank offers include- Rs. 1250 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs. 15000 and above; Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs. 50000 and above; 10 percent off on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 7500 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 1000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions.

Notably in order to avail the bank offers you need to have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided. Also, you can opt for the bank offer at the time of making payment.

Running on Google Tensor Processor, the Pixel 6a gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience.