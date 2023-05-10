Ahead of Google Pixel 7a launch, Pixel 6a gets huge price cut! Get it at 36% discount

Price of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone has fallen massively on Flipkart ahead of the Pixel 7a launch on Flipkart. Here is how much you need to pay to get the phone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 08:27 IST
Google Pixel 6a
View all Images
Google Pixel 6a gets 36% discount ahead of Pixel 7a launch on Flipkart. (HT Tech)

Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 7a at its Google I/O event on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The event is scheduled to kickstart at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST and just ahead of its launch the price of its predecessor Google Pixel 6a has fallen massively. Notably, Google Pixel 6a is one of the most feature rich smartphones and can be purchased today at a discount of 36 percent along with several other offers on Flipkart. With the help of the discount and exchange offer the price of the Google Pixel 6a can come down to under Rs. 1500 from its retail price of Rs. 43999 on Flipkart. Check the Google Pixel 6a price drop details on Flipkart here.

Google Pixel 6a price drops to under Rs. 2000 on Flipkart

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a can be availed for just Rs. 1249 today on Flipkart. Here is what you need to do. The ecommerce platform is offering an initial discount of 36 percent on the device. After the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 27999 from Rs. 43999. This simply means that, if you buy or order the phone on Flipkart without opting for any other offer, you will have to pay the discounted rate to get the Pixel 6a. While, if you want to bring the price of the phone further down, you will have to avail the exchange and bank offers.

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can use it to get further reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 6a. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 26750 off on the discounted rate of the phone. Therefore, with the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Pixel 6a can come down to under Rs. 2000 that is Rs. 1249. The only condition here is that you should get the maximum benefit of the exchange offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

There are several bank offers being provided on the phone too. The bank offers include- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1250 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card transactions on a Net Cart Value of Rs. 25000 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; among others.

B0B3PQPNKS

Notably in order to avail the bank offers you need to have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided. Also, you can opt for the bank offer at the time of making payment.

Running on Google Tensor Processor, the Pixel 6a gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience.

First Published Date: 10 May, 08:27 IST
