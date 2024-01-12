Icon

Amazon Sale - best smartphone under 25000: iQOO to Realme, check out these top picks

Amazon sale is kicking off on January 13 for Prime membership subscribers and here we list the best smartphone under 25000 including iQOO Neo 7, Realme Narzo 60 Pro, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 12 2024, 20:41 IST
Icon
OPPO Reno11 Series all set to launch in India on Jan 12, touts new ColorOS 14 based on Android 14
Amazon Sale
1/6 The new OS will introduce in OPPO Reno11 Series various features including an optimised Aquamorphic Design, AI-powered features for improved efficiency, upgraded proprietary technology, and easy-to-use safety and privacy protection tools.  (Oppo)
Amazon Sale
2/6 The new OS introduces an optimised Aquamorphic Design, AI-powered features for improved efficiency, upgraded proprietary technology for ultra-smooth performance, and easy-to-use safety and privacy protection tools in the Reno 11 Series. These include LinkBoost for network connectivity in challenging environments, Smart Image Matting that lets you create stickers from photos, and shareable on instant messaging.   (Oppo)
Amazon Sale
3/6 The series offers a more concise and intuitive UI with optimised Aquamorphic Design. The Reno 11 Series will see an optimised Aquamorphic Design with new sound effects, colour systems, interactions, and more. (Oppo)
Amazon Sale
4/6 For special sound, OPPO has partnered with professional academies to study users’ audio preferences and collaborated with a top sound-design team to bring new sound effects to ColorOS 14; this includes ten sets of Aquamorphic-themed ringtones for calls, alarms and notifications to provide users with a harmonious audio experience on both the OPPO Reno11 devices.  (Oppo)
Amazon Sale
5/6 The Reno11 Series also packs the Always-On Display. It has been named Homeland and depicts scenes of wild animals in nature. ColorOS 14 enhances this feature by introducing a new GO Green Always-On Display to raise awareness about climate change and environmental protection.  (Oppo)
Amazon Sale
6/6 The AI-powered Smart Touch enables users to select content like text, images, and videos from the system and third-party apps and collect them on the File Dock or even consolidate them into a single note by simple select and drag gestures.  (Oppo)
Amazon Sale
icon View all Images
Check out the best smartphone under 25000 list during the Amazon sale which is starting from January 13, 2024. (OPPO)

Amazon Sale: The most awaited Amazon Republic Day sale will commence tomorrow, January 13, 2024. The e-commerce platform will be providing huge discounts and offers on electronics across top brands and price ranges. If you are someone who is planning to buy a smartphone during the Amazon sale then we have curated this best smartphone under 25000 list to help you narrow down your research. Check the list here.

Products included in this article

icon10% OFF
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone
(6,758)
₹24,999 ₹27,999
Buy now
icon21% OFF
Lava Agni 2 5G (Glass Iron, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |2.6GHz Dimensity 7050 6nm Processor | Curved Amoled Display| 13 5G Bands | Superfast 66W Charger | Clean Android (No Bloatware, No Ads)
(3,591)
₹20,499 ₹25,999
Buy now
icon20% OFF
Oppo F23 5G (Cool Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offer
(1,022)
₹22,999 ₹28,999
Buy now
icon21% OFF
vivo Y200 5G (Jungle Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
(202)
₹21,999 ₹27,999
Buy now
icon40% OFF
TECNO Camon 20 Premier 5G (Serenity Blue, 8GB RAM,512GB Storage)|8GB Expandable RAM| Industry 1st 50MP RGBW-Pro Camera| Segment 1st 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro Lens |6.67" 120Hz, 10bit AMOLED in-Display
(320)
₹24,999 ₹41,999
Buy now
icon22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Silver (8GB, 128GB Storage) with Offer
(768)
₹23,999 ₹30,990
Buy now
icon28% OFF
iQOO Neo 7 5G (Frost Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 8200, only 4nm Processor in The Segment | 50% Charge in 10 mins | Motion Control & 90 FPS Gaming
(6,080)
₹24,999 ₹34,999
Buy now
icon13% OFF
Oppo A79 5G (Mystery Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger | 50MP AI Rear Camera | 6.72" FHD+ 90Hz Display | with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
(80)
₹19,999 ₹22,999
Buy now
icon11% OFF
realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 | 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera
(2,269)
₹23,999 ₹26,999
Buy now
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Chromatic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(40,484)
₹19,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone 4.3/5 ₹ 24,999
Lava Agni 2 5G (Glass Iron, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |2.6GHz Dimensity 7050 6nm Processor | Curved Amoled Display| 13 5G Bands | Superfast 66W Charger | Clean Android (No Bloatware, No Ads) 4.2/5 ₹ 20,499
Oppo F23 5G (Cool Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offer 3.9/5 ₹ 22,999
vivo Y200 5G (Jungle Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers 4/5 ₹ 21,999
TECNO Camon 20 Premier 5G (Serenity Blue, 8GB RAM,512GB Storage)|8GB Expandable RAM| Industry 1st 50MP RGBW-Pro Camera| Segment 1st 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro Lens |6.67" 120Hz, 10bit AMOLED in-Display 4/5 ₹ 24,999
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Silver (8GB, 128GB Storage) with Offer 3.8/5 ₹ 23,999
iQOO Neo 7 5G (Frost Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 8200, only 4nm Processor in The Segment | 50% Charge in 10 mins | Motion Control & 90 FPS Gaming 4.2/5 ₹ 24,999
Oppo A79 5G (Mystery Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger | 50MP AI Rear Camera | 6.72" FHD+ 90Hz Display | with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers 3.9/5 ₹ 19,999
realme narzo 60 Pro (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 | 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera 4.1/5 ₹ 23,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Chromatic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 4.1/5 ₹ 19,999
Hide List

What to consider when buying a smartphone?

Display: There are various different sizes of display, therefore, choose the one which matches your requirements. See how it may perform during daylight hours, under strong sunlight conditions, cloudy days and more

Processor: Make sure to pick the one that has the current generation chipset and which can perform more than just daily basic tasks.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Camera: Research the camera quality of the smartphone so you can enjoy capturing the best moments of your life. In this range, you should look for more than just basic range camera.

Battery: Check how many hours the smartphone will last or whether it will support fast charging.

Amazon Sale: Best smartphone under 25000

  1. iQOO Z7 Pro:

 

B07WGPJPR3-1

The first product that will be available during the Amazon Sale is the iQOO Z7 Pro. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform, delivering exceptional performance. Its AMOLED Curved Display boasts 1.07 billion colours and a peak local brightness of 1300 nits, providing vibrant visuals. With a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate, the display ensures smooth graphics. Schott Xensation UP glass protection adds durability.

With a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology, the Z7 Pro offers all-day usage with quick charging. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dual 5G SIM for fast internet connectivity. For gamers, the iQOO Z7 Pro offers Motion Control in Ultra Game Mode and a 1200Hz Touch Response Rate. The Ultra Game Mode enhances the gaming experience. The 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera system, coupled with a 16MP front camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera, caters to photography enthusiasts. It includes features like Super Night Mode and Camera Panning Portrait Style.

Specifications
Display: 6.78-inchBattery: 4600 mAh
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200Rear camera: 64MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 256GB

2. Lava Agni 2:

 

B0CHRQJQPD-2

The next on the list of best smartphones under 25000 is Lava Agni 2. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD + curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its display also supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+, and Widevine L1. For photography, it features a quad Camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth camera along with a 16MP selfie camera.

For a great smartphone experience, the smartphone is powered with an Octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Lastly, to enjoy longer performance, the smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery which supports a 66W fast charger. Now, during Amazon sale, it is selling at a much lower price.

Specifications
Display:  6.78-inchBattery:  4700mAh
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050Rear camera: 50MP 
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 256GB

3. Oppo F23:

 

B082DSWTBZ-3

The third on the list is the Oppo F23 which is available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale. It features a 6.72-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch. For powerful performance, it is Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Oppo F23 5G runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 and offers 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo F23 5G captures mesmarizing images with its triple camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP camera, and a 2MP) camera. On the front, it has a single selfie camera setup with a 32MP sensor. For long lasting performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

It also supports dual-SIM mobile and accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. It can be a great choice if you are looking for smartphones under 25000.

Specifications
Display: 6.72-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695Rear camera: 64MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 256GB

4. Vivo Y200:

 

B07WFP1K8C-4

The smartphone features a massive 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Capacitive multi-touch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+, 394 ppi of pixel density, and a 900 nits peak brightness level. For performance, the Vivo Y200 is equipped with a 6nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, it features a dual camera setup which consists of a 64MP (OIS) main camera and 2MP secondary camera along with a 16MP front camera to capture selfies. For a lasting experience, the Vivo Y200 is backed with a 4800mAh battery with 44W fast charging for the device to power up quickly. Additionally, the smartphone features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, Built-In GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth for effective connectivity.

Specifications
Display: 6.67-inchBattery: 4800mAh
Processor:  Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Rear camera: 64MP 
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 128GB

5. Tecno Camon 20 Premier:

 

B0C5XN5GX2-5

The next on the list of best smartphone under 25000 is the Tecno Camon 20 premier. It features a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is popularly known for its camera capabilities as it features the industry's 1st 50MP RGBW-Pro camera with sensor shift OIS. It also features a 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro lens along with a 32MP Selfie Camera for ultra-clear selfies. For performance, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier is powered by a 6nm octa-core processor

In terms of storage, it offers 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB internal storage. For long working hours, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh Battery which supports 45W Flash Charging. It claims to power up the device by 67 percent in just 30 minutes, and in standby mode, it could last up to 29 days.

 

Specifications
Display: 6.67-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: 6nm octa-core processorRear camera: 50MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 512GB

6. Samsung Galaxy A23:

 

B0BS17H59W-6

The Samsung Galaxy A23 will be available at a huge discount price during the Amazon sale. It features a 6.6-inch TFT V-Cut display with FHD+ Resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and optimum brightness. It sports a fingerprint sensor built right into the power button for smooth unlocking of the device. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with expandable storage of up to 1TB.

For photography, it features a quad-camera setup with digital zoom technology. It consists of a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP front camera. For lasting smartphone performance, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it also features Knox Security Guard to keep your personal information secure. Samsung also offers 3.5 years of security updates.

Specifications
Display: 6.6-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695Rear camera: 50MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 128GB

7. iQOO Neo 7:

 

B07WGPKNGT-7

If you are looking for a smartphone with powerful performance and gaming capabilities then this is the one for you. The good news is that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is available at a massive discount on Amazon sale. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and an independent gaming chip for improved FPS, display, battery life and performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to keep all your games, data, files, and more. It features a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens along with a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for rapid 120W flash charging which claims to charge the device from 1 to 50 percent within 8 minutes.

Specifications
Display:  6.78-inchBattery: 5000 mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1Rear camera: 50MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 128GB

8. Oppo A79:

 

B0CL53S126-8

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera. It supports up to 90Hz refresh rate for effortless scrolling. For performance, the Oppo A79 is powered by MediaTek 6020 SoC that comprises dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A76 performance cores and six 2GHz Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. It comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it offers expandable storage support for up to 1TB via microSD cards. For lasting performance, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports a 33W fast charger. It also comes with a private safe to protect sensitive documents from prying eyes.

Now, coming to its photography capabilities, then it boosts a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP selfie camera which captures amazing quality pictures, perfect for your social media stories and posts.

Specifications
Display: 6.72-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: MediaTek 6020Rear camera: 50MP 
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 128GB

9. Realme Narzo 60 Pro:

 

B0C788T92F-9

The next on the list of best smartphone under 25000 is the Realme Narzo 60 Pro which is available at a reduced price as part of Amazon sale. For a captivating visual experience, the smartphone features a 120-degree curved display. It comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with Anti-mistouch algorithm 2.0, HDR 10+ certification, 1.07 billion colors, and much more.

For storage, it features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is more than enough to store your graphic intensive games, social media apps, streaming apps, etc. For performance, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor to make multitasking easier and fun. In terms of photography, the smartphone consists of a dual camera setup which consists of a 100MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) main camera and a 2MP secondary camera which ensures blur-free images even in challenging lighting conditions. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera for taking selfies. For long-lasting gameplay, the Realme phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

 

Specifications
Display:  6.70-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050Rear camera: 100MP 
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 128GB

10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite:

 

B0BY8MCQ9S-10

The last smartphone on the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. It features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with up to 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate and 550nits peak brightness. If you are looking for a great camera phone with amazing looking design, then this is the one for you as it features a 108 MP main camera with EIS, 2MP Depth-Assist Lens and 2MP Macro Lens. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.

For performance and multitasking, it is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For a lasting experience, the smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Specifications
Display: 6.72-inchBattery: 5000 mAh
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695Rear camera: 108 MP
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 256GB
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iQOO Z7 Pro:1200Hz Touch ResponseUltra Game Mode120Hz Refresh Rate
Lava Agni 2:120 Hz refresh rateHDR 10+66W fast charger
Oppo F23:5000mAh battery64MP primary camera120 Hz refresh rate
vivo Y200:LPDDR4X RAM64MP primary camerain-display optical fingerprint sensor
TECNO Camon 20 Premier:108MP Ultra-Wide Macro lens5000mAh battery67W fast charger
Samsung Galaxy A23:Digital zoom technology5000mAh batteryKnox Security Guard
iQOO Neo 7:Snapdragon 8+ Gen 15000mAh battery120W flash charging
Oppo A79:50MP AI camera5000mAh battery1TB storage
Realme Narzo 60 Pro:1.07 billion colors100MP OIS camera67W SuperVOOC charging
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite108 MP120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate5000 mAh

Also, read these top stories:

The worst of CES 2024! The worst gadgets could harm us or our society and planet in such “innovatively bad” ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them “Worst in Show.” Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.  If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Trust in AI? Not even if your eyes tell you to! They are lying. Technology will only get us so far in dealing with AI-generated photos, of which there will be many.

Find out what we must become here.  If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

The founder-CEOs are feeling the heat! What happened to OpenAI's Sam Altman, Bumble's Whitney Herd indicates that, as profitability becomes a priority at startups, pendulum swings back from the “visionary” founder to the professional. Check out the shocking change here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jan, 20:30 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Amazon Sale - best smartphone under 25000: iQOO to Realme, check out these top picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon