Amazon Sale - best smartphone under 25000: iQOO to Realme, check out these top picks

Amazon Sale: The most awaited Amazon Republic Day sale will commence tomorrow, January 13, 2024. The e-commerce platform will be providing huge discounts and offers on electronics across top brands and price ranges. If you are someone who is planning to buy a smartphone during the Amazon sale then we have curated this best smartphone under 25000 list to help you narrow down your research. Check the list here.

List of Best Selling Products

What to consider when buying a smartphone?

Display: There are various different sizes of display, therefore, choose the one which matches your requirements. See how it may perform during daylight hours, under strong sunlight conditions, cloudy days and more

Processor: Make sure to pick the one that has the current generation chipset and which can perform more than just daily basic tasks.

Camera: Research the camera quality of the smartphone so you can enjoy capturing the best moments of your life. In this range, you should look for more than just basic range camera.

Battery: Check how many hours the smartphone will last or whether it will support fast charging.

Amazon Sale: Best smartphone under 25000

iQOO Z7 Pro:

The first product that will be available during the Amazon Sale is the iQOO Z7 Pro. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform, delivering exceptional performance. Its AMOLED Curved Display boasts 1.07 billion colours and a peak local brightness of 1300 nits, providing vibrant visuals. With a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate, the display ensures smooth graphics. Schott Xensation UP glass protection adds durability.

With a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology, the Z7 Pro offers all-day usage with quick charging. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dual 5G SIM for fast internet connectivity. For gamers, the iQOO Z7 Pro offers Motion Control in Ultra Game Mode and a 1200Hz Touch Response Rate. The Ultra Game Mode enhances the gaming experience. The 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera system, coupled with a 16MP front camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera, caters to photography enthusiasts. It includes features like Super Night Mode and Camera Panning Portrait Style.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Battery: 4600 mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Rear camera: 64MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

2. Lava Agni 2:

The next on the list of best smartphones under 25000 is Lava Agni 2. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD + curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its display also supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+, and Widevine L1. For photography, it features a quad Camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth camera along with a 16MP selfie camera.

For a great smartphone experience, the smartphone is powered with an Octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Lastly, to enjoy longer performance, the smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery which supports a 66W fast charger. Now, during Amazon sale, it is selling at a much lower price.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Battery: 4700mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

3. Oppo F23:

The third on the list is the Oppo F23 which is available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale. It features a 6.72-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch. For powerful performance, it is Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Oppo F23 5G runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 and offers 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo F23 5G captures mesmarizing images with its triple camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP camera, and a 2MP) camera. On the front, it has a single selfie camera setup with a 32MP sensor. For long lasting performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

It also supports dual-SIM mobile and accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. It can be a great choice if you are looking for smartphones under 25000.

Specifications Display: 6.72-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Rear camera: 64MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

4. Vivo Y200:

The smartphone features a massive 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED Capacitive multi-touch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+, 394 ppi of pixel density, and a 900 nits peak brightness level. For performance, the Vivo Y200 is equipped with a 6nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of camera specifications, it features a dual camera setup which consists of a 64MP (OIS) main camera and 2MP secondary camera along with a 16MP front camera to capture selfies. For a lasting experience, the Vivo Y200 is backed with a 4800mAh battery with 44W fast charging for the device to power up quickly. Additionally, the smartphone features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, Built-In GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth for effective connectivity.

Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Battery: 4800mAh Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Rear camera: 64MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 128GB

5. Tecno Camon 20 Premier:

The next on the list of best smartphone under 25000 is the Tecno Camon 20 premier. It features a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is popularly known for its camera capabilities as it features the industry's 1st 50MP RGBW-Pro camera with sensor shift OIS. It also features a 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro lens along with a 32MP Selfie Camera for ultra-clear selfies. For performance, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier is powered by a 6nm octa-core processor

In terms of storage, it offers 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB internal storage. For long working hours, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh Battery which supports 45W Flash Charging. It claims to power up the device by 67 percent in just 30 minutes, and in standby mode, it could last up to 29 days.

Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: 6nm octa-core processor Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB

6. Samsung Galaxy A23:

The Samsung Galaxy A23 will be available at a huge discount price during the Amazon sale. It features a 6.6-inch TFT V-Cut display with FHD+ Resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and optimum brightness. It sports a fingerprint sensor built right into the power button for smooth unlocking of the device. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with expandable storage of up to 1TB.

For photography, it features a quad-camera setup with digital zoom technology. It consists of a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP front camera. For lasting smartphone performance, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and it also features Knox Security Guard to keep your personal information secure. Samsung also offers 3.5 years of security updates.

Specifications Display: 6.6-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 128GB

7. iQOO Neo 7:

If you are looking for a smartphone with powerful performance and gaming capabilities then this is the one for you. The good news is that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is available at a massive discount on Amazon sale. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and an independent gaming chip for improved FPS, display, battery life and performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to keep all your games, data, files, and more. It features a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens along with a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for rapid 120W flash charging which claims to charge the device from 1 to 50 percent within 8 minutes.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Battery: 5000 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 128GB

8. Oppo A79:

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera. It supports up to 90Hz refresh rate for effortless scrolling. For performance, the Oppo A79 is powered by MediaTek 6020 SoC that comprises dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A76 performance cores and six 2GHz Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. It comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it offers expandable storage support for up to 1TB via microSD cards. For lasting performance, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports a 33W fast charger. It also comes with a private safe to protect sensitive documents from prying eyes.

Now, coming to its photography capabilities, then it boosts a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP selfie camera which captures amazing quality pictures, perfect for your social media stories and posts.

Specifications Display: 6.72-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek 6020 Rear camera: 50MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 128GB

9. Realme Narzo 60 Pro:

The next on the list of best smartphone under 25000 is the Realme Narzo 60 Pro which is available at a reduced price as part of Amazon sale. For a captivating visual experience, the smartphone features a 120-degree curved display. It comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with Anti-mistouch algorithm 2.0, HDR 10+ certification, 1.07 billion colors, and much more.

For storage, it features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is more than enough to store your graphic intensive games, social media apps, streaming apps, etc. For performance, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor to make multitasking easier and fun. In terms of photography, the smartphone consists of a dual camera setup which consists of a 100MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) main camera and a 2MP secondary camera which ensures blur-free images even in challenging lighting conditions. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera for taking selfies. For long-lasting gameplay, the Realme phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Specifications Display: 6.70-inch Battery: 5000mAh Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Rear camera: 100MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 128GB

10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite:

The last smartphone on the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. It features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with up to 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate and 550nits peak brightness. If you are looking for a great camera phone with amazing looking design, then this is the one for you as it features a 108 MP main camera with EIS, 2MP Depth-Assist Lens and 2MP Macro Lens. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.

For performance and multitasking, it is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For a lasting experience, the smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Specifications Display: 6.72-inch Battery: 5000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Rear camera: 108 MP RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 256GB

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO Z7 Pro: 1200Hz Touch Response Ultra Game Mode 120Hz Refresh Rate Lava Agni 2: 120 Hz refresh rate HDR 10+ 66W fast charger Oppo F23: 5000mAh battery 64MP primary camera 120 Hz refresh rate vivo Y200: LPDDR4X RAM 64MP primary camera in-display optical fingerprint sensor TECNO Camon 20 Premier: 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro lens 5000mAh battery 67W fast charger Samsung Galaxy A23: Digital zoom technology 5000mAh battery Knox Security Guard iQOO Neo 7: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5000mAh battery 120W flash charging Oppo A79: 50MP AI camera 5000mAh battery 1TB storage Realme Narzo 60 Pro: 1.07 billion colors 100MP OIS camera 67W SuperVOOC charging OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 108 MP 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate 5000 mAh

