Apple Event to be held on September 12; Know all about speculated features, price, and colors of iPhone 15

In the iPhone 15 series, we can anticipate four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

Sep 03 2023, 18:36 IST
According to Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will essentially be revamped iPhone 14 Pros without telephoto cameras or stainless steel bodies. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

After months of anticipation and speculation, the launch date of the iPhone 15 lineup has finally been revealed. Apple has sent out the invites with a tagline of Wonderlust for its upcoming event at the Steve Jobs Theater on September 12, signaling the imminent arrival of iPhone 15 series and Apple Watches. Rumors about the iPhone 15 have been circulating for months. Some suggest incremental upgrades, while others are speculating about a rebranded Pro Max model called the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to be the highlight of the Apple event. Let's take a look at the list of things we can expect from the September 12 event.

Expected iPhone 15 models

There have been numerous rumors about the models of the iPhone 15 series, however, we can anticipate four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. According to Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will essentially be revamped iPhone 14 Pros without telephoto cameras or stainless steel bodies. These phones will inherit a 48-megapixel main camera and the A16 chip from the 14 Pros. They will also adopt the Dynamic Island cutout from the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Expected features

Despite the Dynamic Island addition, screen changes are unlikely. Display analyst Ross Young doesn't foresee base iPhone 15 models getting high refresh rates like the Pro versions.

ChargerLab, a reliable source, suggests that all four iPhone 15 models will support 15-watt wireless charging using the Qi2 open standard, potentially opening up more wireless charging options. The iPhone 15 is expected to offer substantial improvements which may include a rumored Dynamic Island and a 48MP primary rear camera.

Price and colors

The price speculations of the iPhone 15 are around $799 or Rs. 79,900 in India. Despite some speculations, the standard iPhone 15 models are unlikely to feature ProMotion or always-on display technology. Color options for this year may include Black, White, Yellow/Green, Blue, and Pink.

All these expectations are based on speculations and unofficial reports. It is yet to witness what Apple has this year to surprise us. Apple's official announcement on September 12, 2023, will provide concrete details about the iPhone 15 series.

03 Sep, 18:36 IST
