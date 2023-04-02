Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut to 10999 during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale

Big Bachat Dhamaal sale of Flipkart has a special deal for you! Get Samsung Galaxy A73 worth Rs. 47490 for just Rs. 10999 during this Flipkart sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2023, 09:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
Hurry up to nab the Samsung Galaxy A73 at just Rs. 10999. ( HT Tech)

If you are looking for a new smartphone but don't want to spend huge amounts on flagship phones, then here is a deal that will turn out to be special for you! Flipkart is currently hosting the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale that has unleashed a bunch of exciting smartphone deals ranging from budget, mid-range to premium ones. One of these interesting deals is available on the Samsung Galaxy A73, which can now be purchased at under Rs. 20000, despite its original price of Rs. 40499.

It offers top-notch performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 778G chipset, an extended battery life, and remarkable cameras, highlighted by a 108MP main camera and secondary cameras of 12MP + 5MP + 5MP. Moreover, the 32MP front camera ensures excellent selfie quality. To top it off, the device is backed by 4 years of OS support and 5 years of security updates, making it a strong contender for long-term usage.

If you are looking forward to buy this mid-range smartphone at a budget price, then hurry! The sale will end today. Here's how to take advantage of this Samsung Galaxy A73 price-cut deal.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price cut

Previously priced at Rs. 47490, the 128GB base model of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is now available at Rs. 41999 on the e-commerce website. Well, with a combo of bank offers and exchange deals, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 10999. Apart from the initial price cut by Flipkart, you can find several bank offers that can help sweeten this deal even more. If you use HDFC credit or debit cards to make the purchase, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 2000.

Furthermore, Flipkart is also providing exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A73, with a discount of up to Rs. 29000 on its price if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, make sure to check if the exchange offer is available in your area by entering your pin code. Please note that the discount amount may vary depending on the model and condition of your old device.

If you meet all the conditions, you can combine these offers to bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 down to an incredible Rs. 10999!

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 09:06 IST
