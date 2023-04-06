Huge price crash! Get iPhone 14 Pro worth 129900 for 91999 on Amazon

The iPhone 14 Pro can be bought under Rs. 92000 today with the help of amazing offers. Here is how you can bring down the price.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 14:51 IST
5 Best high-performance phones you cannot ignore; iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/6 A high-performance smartphone can be very important for many users. Whether you’re a creator, someone who likes to edit videos on the go or someone who is into heavy gaming, you need smartphones that can run all these heavy tasks. Check our list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google’s AI processing system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Here is how you can get iPhone 14 Pro under Rs. 92000. (REUTERS)

Are you eyeing any iPhone 14 Pro models? If yes, here is a great deal for you to grab. You can buy the iPhone 14 Pro for under Rs. 92000 today on Amazon. If you want to buy a premium smartphone, Apple iPhone 14 Pro can be one of the best options, you will be able to try the new Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, along with several other amazing features. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 pro by paying a lot less than its market price of Rs. 129900 for the 128GB storage variant.

iPhone 14 Pro price drop on Amazon

With a discount of 8 percent on the market price of the iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB storage variant), you can save a flat Rs. 9901, as the phone will cost you Rs. 119999 on Amazon. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to gain the benefit of further cost reduction.

If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 28000 off on the phone. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount completely depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition. On availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 91999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJ6ZMCC

Meanwhile, the only bank offer being provided on the iPhone 14 Pro is 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.

It can be noted that the offers on the iPhone 14 Pro varies on Amazon depending upon the storage variant you want to buy. The iPhone 14 Pro gets a 6.1 inch super retina XDR display featuring Always-on and ProMotion.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 14:36 IST
