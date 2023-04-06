Huge price crash! Get iPhone 14 Pro worth 129900 for 91999 on Amazon

Are you eyeing any iPhone 14 Pro models? If yes, here is a great deal for you to grab. You can buy the iPhone 14 Pro for under Rs. 92000 today on Amazon. If you want to buy a premium smartphone, Apple iPhone 14 Pro can be one of the best options, you will be able to try the new Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, along with several other amazing features. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 pro by paying a lot less than its market price of Rs. 129900 for the 128GB storage variant.

iPhone 14 Pro price drop on Amazon

With a discount of 8 percent on the market price of the iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB storage variant), you can save a flat Rs. 9901, as the phone will cost you Rs. 119999 on Amazon. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to gain the benefit of further cost reduction.

If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 28000 off on the phone. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount completely depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition. On availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 91999.

Meanwhile, the only bank offer being provided on the iPhone 14 Pro is 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.

It can be noted that the offers on the iPhone 14 Pro varies on Amazon depending upon the storage variant you want to buy. The iPhone 14 Pro gets a 6.1 inch super retina XDR display featuring Always-on and ProMotion.