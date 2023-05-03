iPhone 14 Plus price plunges to just 54999! Avail exciting exchange, bank offers

If you're a fan of smartphones with big screens and you love binge-watching content on your phone, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best smartphones you can buy. Not only it features great cameras and fast processor, but it also gets the biggest display in an iPhone, alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. With the reveal of iOS 17 nearing, the iPhone 14 Plus is almost certainly expected to get all the new features that Apple introduces.

Although it is still priced at a premium, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for as low as Rs. 54999 with Amazon's exchange offers and bank benefits. Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 54999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Amazon.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Initially, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 79999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of 11 percent on Apple's latest iPhone. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Amazon is offering up to a staggering Rs. 25000 off as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered for your old device, the iPhone 14 Plus price goes down to just Rs. 54999!

Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area. You need to enter your area PIN code on Amazon to check if it is available.

B0BDK62STN

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. Also get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.