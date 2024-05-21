Vivo Y200t and Y200 GT smartphones launched: Check specs, price and all details

vivo has expanded its Y200 series with four new models, including the Y200t and Y200 GT. These smartphones cater to different segments of the market, with varying specifications and price points.

Y200t: A Budget-Friendly Option

The vivo Y200t is designed as an affordable option, featuring a 6.72-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which ensures efficient performance for everyday tasks. One of the standout features of the Y200t is its large 6,000 mAh battery, capable of 44W fast charging, promising extended usage and quick recharge times.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Y200t comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14, providing users with the latest software experience.

Y200 GT: Enhanced Performance and Display

The Y200 GT, a rebadged version of the Chinese iQOO Z9, offers enhanced performance and display features. It sports a slightly larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, providing smoother visuals and more vibrant colors. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which is more powerful than the one found in the Y200t, catering to users who require better performance.

The Y200 GT also boasts a substantial 6,000 mAh battery but with a faster 80W charging capability. Its camera system includes a 50MP main camera featuring a LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP depth sensor, ensuring clearer and more stable photos. Additionally, it has a 16MP front-facing camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. Like the Y200t, it also runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.

Pricing and Availability

The vivo Y200t starts at CNY 1,199 ($165) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with the top-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model priced at CNY 1,699 ($235).

The Y200 GT is available in black and blue color options, with the base model (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) starting at CNY 1,499 ($207), while the high-end version with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs CNY 2,099 ($290).

With the introduction of the Y200t and Y200 GT, vivo continues to diversify its smartphone lineup, offering devices that cater to both budget-conscious consumers and those seeking enhanced performance and features. Both models are equipped with substantial batteries, impressive camera setups, and run the latest software, making them competitive options in their respective segments.

