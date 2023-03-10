Phenomenal offer! Oppo Reno 7 Pro price cut to 13499 from 47990

If you want a smartphone with a unique design and good cameras, then Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is still a good consideration even after the launch of the Reno 8 series. It was launched last year while targeting users who want a design-oriented smartphone along with rich camera performance. Right now, you can nab it at an affordable price, that too without any sale. Wondering how much it will cost you? Check out the Oppo Reno 7 Pro deal.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro price cut

With a drop of Rs. 12991, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is now priced at Rs. 34999. against an MRP of Rs. 47990. This makes a flat price drop of 27 percent. Apart from this, there are several bank offers including- Rs. 1500 off on Debit and Credit card transactions.

For further reduction in the cost of the smartphone, you can opt for the exchange deals too. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 20000 off on the phone. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 134999 after bank offers, price cut, and exchange deal.

However, you should note that this will be the maximum discount. The real discount on the exchange deal may vary depending on your old smartphone model, brand, and condition.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro: Why should you buy this

You should know that the Oppo Reno 7 Pro features a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM. If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone for photography, then Oppo Reno 7 Pro is the answer for you. It features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it gets a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera.