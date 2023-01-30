Save up to 26000 on Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G; Get huge discount, offers on Flipkart

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G worth Rs. 33999 can be purchased for just Rs. 7999 with the help of discount and exchange offers on Flipkart. Check details here.

The recently launched Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G is available on Flipkart with amazing and attractive offers. If you were waiting to buy a latest smartphone with decent features, you can grab the offers on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus today. The phone worth Rs. 33999 can be availed for just Rs. 8000. The ecommerce platform is offering a huge discount along with exchange and bank offers. Check the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G price and offer details here.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G: Price and offer details on Flipkart

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, the phone gets a 120Hz Pro AMOLED display of 6.67 inch, houses a triple rear camera setup and comes with a 200MP main camera sensor and a 16MPO front camera. It also gets a 4980mAh battery supporting 120W HyperCharge. The device with so much to offer is available at a discount of 11 percent on Flipkart.

After the discount, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G worth Rs. 33999 can be availed for Rs. 29999. You also have the option to reduce the cost of the phone further by opting for the exchange and bank offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

On exchange, you will be further able to reduce the price of the phone by up to Rs. 22000. This can bring the price of the phone down to just Rs. 7999. All you need to have is an old smartphone in good working condition that you can exchange.

Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the handset include- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 2000 off on ICICI bank Credit Card Non EMI transactions; and Rs. 2500 off on ICICI bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

To buy the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G on offer, you can visit Flipkart, select the colour and storage variant of the phone you want to buy and opt for the exchange and bank offers if you want.