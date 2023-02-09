    Trending News

    Xiaomi 13 is coming for Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14 later this month; All details here

    Xiaomi 13 confirmed for launch by the end of February 2023 in global markets, including India. All details here.

    By: HT TECH
    Feb 09 2023, 13:24 IST
    iQOO 11, Xiaomi 13 to Infinix Hot 20, top phones launching this week
    Xiaomi 13 Series (Dec 1) – The upcoming Xiaomi 13 series consists of two models –Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi boss Lei Jun revealed an official render of the Xiaomi 13 which is expected to feature a flat OLED display with 1.61mm thick bezels. Other expected features include IP68 water and dust resistance and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor.
    1/5 Xiaomi 13 Series (Dec 1) – The upcoming Xiaomi 13 series consists of two models –Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi boss Lei Jun revealed an official render of the Xiaomi 13 which is expected to feature a flat OLED display with 1.61mm thick bezels. Other expected features include IP68 water and dust resistance and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor.
    image caption
    2/5 The Xiaomi 13 is likely to feature a 6.2-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly have a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX8 sensor. The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. (Xiaomi)
    image caption
    3/5 Infinix Hot 20 5G (Dec 1) - Infinix is all set to launch its latest 5G smartphone on December 1. According to GSMArena, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.6-inch display, 120 Hz refresh rate, Android 12 and 5G capabilities. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 12000. (Infinix)
    image caption
    4/5 iQOO 11 5G (Dec 2) - iQOO is also set to introduce a couple of new smartphones, including iQOO 11 5G, according to 91mobiles.The phone will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an ultra-high refresh rate of 144 Hz. It is expected to get great cameras as well with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP macro camera, as well as a 16MP selfie camera. (iQOO)
    image caption
    5/5 iQOO Neo 7 SE (Dec 2) - Another addition from iQOO, the iQOO Neo 7 SE is expected to offer a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will reportedly feature a 64MP primary camera on the back, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro camera. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. (iQOO)
    The Xiaomi 13 series will take on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the Apple iPhone 14 series. (Xiaomi China )

    As the Samsung Galaxy S23 hits the market, the rest of the Android world scrambles to get their flagship offerings up and running. Xiaomi is the first one to follow Samsung's lead with the Xiaomi 13 flagship series and it is coming to India along with the global markets soon. Xiaomi India teasers have confirmed the arrival of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India as the company's main flagship phone for 2023 but there's no mention of the standard Xiaomi 13 anywhere.

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled on February 26 at the MWC 2023 event for India and other global markets. The phone was originally launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip last December. The expected price of the phone is yet to be revealed but we expect Xiaomi India to make all the details available in days leading up to the launch.

    Xiaomi 13 series launching in India

    The Xiaomi 13 series will take on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the Apple iPhone 14 series post its launch in the premium smartphone space. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is relying on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage onboard. The phone at the moment in China runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box and the global models could follow the same.

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro also gets a 6.73-inch QuadHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display that is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Additionally, there's an under-display fingerprint sensor and a centered punch hole for the 32MP front selfie camera.

    For the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a main 50MP camera with OIS, another 50MP telephoto camera, and a third 50MP ultrawide camera. Xiaomi is relying on the Leica-branded camera lens.

    The entire phone is backed by a 4820 mAh battery having 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. There's also support for 10W reverse wireless charging.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 12:25 IST
