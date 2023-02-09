Xiaomi 13 is coming for Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14 later this month; All details here

As the Samsung Galaxy S23 hits the market, the rest of the Android world scrambles to get their flagship offerings up and running. Xiaomi is the first one to follow Samsung's lead with the Xiaomi 13 flagship series and it is coming to India along with the global markets soon. Xiaomi India teasers have confirmed the arrival of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India as the company's main flagship phone for 2023 but there's no mention of the standard Xiaomi 13 anywhere.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be unveiled on February 26 at the MWC 2023 event for India and other global markets. The phone was originally launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip last December. The expected price of the phone is yet to be revealed but we expect Xiaomi India to make all the details available in days leading up to the launch.

Xiaomi 13 series launching in India

The Xiaomi 13 series will take on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the Apple iPhone 14 series post its launch in the premium smartphone space. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is relying on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage onboard. The phone at the moment in China runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box and the global models could follow the same.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro also gets a 6.73-inch QuadHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display that is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Additionally, there's an under-display fingerprint sensor and a centered punch hole for the 32MP front selfie camera.

For the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a main 50MP camera with OIS, another 50MP telephoto camera, and a third 50MP ultrawide camera. Xiaomi is relying on the Leica-branded camera lens.

The entire phone is backed by a 4820 mAh battery having 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. There's also support for 10W reverse wireless charging.