Xiaomi 13 Pro could launch in India soon! Here is what to expect from this flagship

Xiaomi India could launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro flagship in India soon, suggests new leaks. Here is all you need to know.

Xiaomi could launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India soon, as it seems from a new leak. The Xiaomi 13 Pro along with the Xiaomi 13 launched in China a while back and it was expected that Xiaomi will bring it to global markets soon. While the company is yet to make any official announcements, leaks have hinted at an imminent launch in India as well as the global markets. The Xiaomi 13 series was among the first few smartphones to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Based on a tip from tipster Mukul Sharma, it is said that the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro have been listed on NBTC, which means these are ready for global markets. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has also gotten the certification by BIS, meaning it is now ready to launch in India. Unsurprisingly, the standard Xiaomi 13 has not been certified and that means it may not come to India this year.

Xiaomi 13 Pro could launch in India soon

The Xiaomi 13 not coming to India could be another big loss for the company since there may not be a new model to fill the gaping hole between its affordable and flagship variants. That leaves the Xiaomi 13 Pro to compete with the iQOO 11 and other upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship phones. Even the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to give tough competition to the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to offer a feature-laden flagship experience in the premium smartphone space. Getting a new iPhone 14-inspired design with a square camera hump is what's new on the Xiaomi 13 series, along with the Leica branding. The phone gets a large 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood and you also have up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This should allow for much after read/write speeds.

The Leica branded camera system consists of a familiar 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto camera for portrait photos. The phone will have a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The phone boots MIUI 14 out of the box with Android 13 underneath, although the global variants could still come with the older MIUI 13.

All of that is powered by a 4820mAh battery that comes with support for 120W fast wired charging solution. Prices are expected to remain similar to last year's Xiaomi 12 Pro launch prices.