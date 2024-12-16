Latest Tech News Photos OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays

OTT watch list: 6 best movies and shows to binge during Christmas holidays

Looking for binge-worthy shows and movies to watch this Christmas? Here are six options, including comedies, sci-fi, and timeless Christmas classics.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 18:38 IST
Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape.
Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
image caption photos
1/7 Crash Landing On You - If you are in the mood for something funny and enjoy romantic comedies, Crash Landing On You on Netflix India is a great K-Drama to watch. It is a limited series with 16 episodes. The story follows a self-made Korean woman who owns a wellness giant called Seri’s Choice. One day, due to a mishap, she accidentally ends up in North Korea, where a North Korean army officer falls for her and helps her escape. (Netflix)
A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix.
A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
2/7 A Boy Called Christmas is the original story of Santa Claus. It tells the story of a boy who goes on an adventure to search for his father and to find the land of the Elves. Accompanying him are a reindeer and a talking mouse. You can stream it on Netflix. (Netflix)
Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
image caption
3/7 Home Alone is a classic Christmas watch. It tells the story of a kid, Kevin, who's left behind by his family when they go on holiday. That’s when tragedy strikes, and burglars try to enter his house. The movie is a great watch, and if you enjoy comedies, this would be a great choice. Ia is available on Disney+ Hotstar. (Disney+Hotstar)
The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema.
The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)
4/7 The Grinch (2018) is an animated movie about the only person in the town of Whoville who doesn’t like Christmas. The Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for everyone, but his heart is changed by a young girl. Grinch is available on Jio Cinema. (IMDB)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details
silo tv series
Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
5/7 Silo - If you’re in the mood for good science fiction, watch Silo this Christmas. Silo is based on a series of books and tells the story of a dystopian world called the Silo, where thousands of citizens live underground, unable to go outside because the world is toxic. They stay inside the Silo in the hope that  theworld outside would heal, and they could go out again. Silo can be streamed on Apple TV+. (Apple)
Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+.
Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
image caption
6/7 Finch - is a heartwarming story set in a post-apocalyptic world. It follows a man named Finch, who, alongside his loyal dog and a newly created robot, embarks on a journey of survival and companionship. Finch is available on Apple TV+. (Apple)
OTTplay
For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
image caption
7/7 For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.
First Published Date: 16 Dec, 18:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 30th anniversary

PlayStation 30th anniversary: Win 30 months of free PS Plus subscription in exciting giveaway
Epic Games holiday sale

Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025
GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases possible Lester return in GTA 6 through intriguing GTA Online update message
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases extraordinary features in GTA 6, leaving fans eager for upcoming trailer

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets