 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 83,625 in India with Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G now with free delivery.
10
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
SamsungGalaxyTabS95G_Capacity_8400mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS95G_RAM_8GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS95G_ScreenSize_11inches(27.94cm)
Key Specs
₹83,625
11 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
Android v13
8 GB
500 grams
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹78,999 19% OFF
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G in India is Rs. 83,625.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G can be purchased for Rs. 78,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Graphite and Beige. ...Read More

19% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Beige
₹96,999 ₹78,999
Buy Now
Out of Stock
13% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, WiFi+5G, IP68 Tablet, Silver
₹79,999 ₹69,999
Buy Now
17% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Beige
₹108,699 ₹89,999
Buy Now
18% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Beige PRO Ultimate microSD Memory Card + Adapter, 512GB microSDXC

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Beige PRO Ultimate microSD Memory Card + Adapter, 512GB microSDXC
₹112,138 ₹91,718
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    8400 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • TalkTime

    Up to 72 Hours(4G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Weight

    500 grams

  • Thickness

    5.9 mm

  • Width

    165.8 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    254.3 mm

  • Colours

    Graphite, Beige

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    83.5 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    11 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    274 ppi

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED

  • Resolution

    12 MP f/2.4, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 5G

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    July 27, 2023 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.4" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 740

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 99.9 GB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

More from Samsung

25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g 128gb
47% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹15,379 ₹28,799
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G Competitors

2% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹89,900 ₹91,900
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi 256gb
2% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 WiFi plus Cellular 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹89,900 ₹91,900
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g Apple Ipad Pro 11 2022 Wifi Plus Cellular 256gb
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Graphite
₹74,648 ₹84,298
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
37% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Beige
₹89,999 ₹141,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5G News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 5g