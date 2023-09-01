Home Tech News 160-foot asteroid charging towards Earth; NASA reveals its speed, distance and more

160-foot asteroid charging towards Earth; NASA reveals its speed, distance and more

Yet another asteroid flyby is imminent as NASA has tracked the first asteroid of September, Asteroid 2023 QZ1 hurtling towards Earth. Know details of its close approach.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 09:41 IST
5 asteroids, including a 200-foot monster, approaching Earth over the next 48 hours, NASA says
Asteroid 2023 QH
1/5 Asteroid 2023 QH: NASA's JPL has detected the approach of Asteroid 2023 QH towards Earth today, on August 31st. According to NASA's assessment, this asteroid measures approximately 200 feet in diameter and is hurtling towards Earth at a staggering speed of 57,259 kilometers per hour. Fortunately, its closest approach to our planet will be at a  distance of 4.6 million kilometers. Given its relatively small size, similar to that of an aircraft, there is no cause for concern as it will safely pass by Earth. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 QB2: Tomorrow, on September 1st, Asteroid 2023 QB2 is set to approach Earth. NASA has categorized this celestial body as "house-sized," estimating its size at around 60 feet in diameter. It will be traveling at a velocity of 25,793 kilometers per hour and will come closest to Earth at a distance of 3.19 million kilometers. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 QZ1: On September 1st, an airplane-sized asteroid named 2023 QZ1 will make its approach towards Earth at a speed of 35,337 kilometers per hour. Measuring approximately 160 feet in diameter, it will pass by our planet at a distance of 6.97 million kilometers. (Pixels)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 QU: Brace for the arrival of Asteroid 2023 QU on September 2nd, moving at a velocity of 35,337 kilometers per hour. This aircraft-sized asteroid, with a diameter of about 100 feet, will approach Earth at a distance of 5.22 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2017 BY32: Also expected to approach Earth on September 2nd is Asteroid 2017 BY32. Measuring 58 feet in diameter, roughly the size of a house, it will be hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 12,446 kilometers per hour. Its closest approach to our planet will be at a distance of 6.29 mn kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 QZ1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Did you know that an asteroid struck Earth this year? While it wasn't a planet killer that wiped out entire species like another space rock did about 65 million years ago, this one did hit the surface. As per NASA, a meteorite turned into an atmospheric fireball on February 15 and crashed near McAllen, Texas. Law enforcement agencies in the McAllen region received several calls from residents who reported hearing a loud explosion. It was a 1000-pound rock that was 2 feet in diameter as it broke into pieces about 21 miles above Earth's surface.

In a separate development, NASA has issued details about an asteroid that is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 QZ1: Details of close approach

NASA, with the help of its advanced ground and space-based telescopes, has tracked an asteroid whose orbit will bring it very close to Earth today. As per the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), an asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 QZ1, is on its way toward Earth and could make its closest approach to the planet today, September 1.

This near-Earth space rock is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of just 6.9 million kilometers and at a speed of 67069 kilometers per hour which is much faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), and even space shuttles!

It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

How big is the asteroid?

In terms of size, Asteroid 2023 QZ1 is nearly 160 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as an aircraft! Despite being almost three times bigger than the Chelyabinsk meteor, this asteroid isn't big enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object.

Different types of asteroids

You may think asteroids are simply floating rocks in space and while it may seem so due to their appearance, it isn't quite the case. These space rocks can be classified into 3 types based on their structural composition. The most commonly found asteroids are S-type, which are made up of carbon-rich substances. On the other hand, S-type asteroids are made up mainly of silicate minerals and are less common. M-type asteroids are the least prevalent and they are primarily composed of metal.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 09:41 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

NASA reveals an aeroplane-sized asteroid to make a close approach today! Check details
31 August 2023
Close encounter with an asteroid soon! NASA tracks space rock rushing towards Earth
30 August 2023
NASA satellites track 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth! Check speed, distance and more
29 August 2023
House-sized asteroid to make a close approach today! NASA reveals details
29 August 2023
Earth's violent history: The biggest asteroid impacts of all time
28 August 2023
Massive sunspot set to spark dangerous M-class solar flares directed at Earth, says NASA
28 August 2023
NASA tracks asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 24548 kmph!
28 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 QD2 speeding toward Earth at terrifying speed!
28 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets