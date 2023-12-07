Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: EU AI Act leaked, brAInspark gen AI platform launched, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: EU AI Act leaked, brAInspark gen AI platform launched, and more

AI Roundup: The EU AI Act could exclude open-source models, according to reports; despite AI service, humans still involved in fulfilling 70 pct of drive-thru orders, study finds; Incedo launches generative AI platform brAInspark and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 07 2023, 21:19 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, December 7. (Unsplash)
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, December 7. (Unsplash)

AI Roundup: Several notable developments took place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, December 7. The EU's AI Act could exclude AI models that have an open-source license, according to a leaked compromise proposal seen by Reuters. In the US, despite AI implementation in drive-thru services by chains like Checkers and Carl's Jr., human involvement in fulfilling orders persists, accounting for over 70% of customer interactions in locations like the Philippines. On the other hand, Neverinstall introduced its Windows Cloud PC, aiming to challenge established Desktop-As-A-Service providers with AI integration and CloudLink for an advanced cloud-computing experience.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. EU AI Act could exclude open-source models

The AI Act that is expected to be implemented by the European Union (EU) could exclude AI models that are open-source. Reuters reported on Thursday that these type of models could escape strict regulation, after seeing a leaked compromise proposal. The document, which has reportedly been distributed to the lawmakers today, states that the AI Act would not apply to open-source AI models, except those that are considered high-risk.

2. Humans involved in fulfilling 70 pct of drive-thru orders, study finds

US food chains such as Checkers and Carl's Jr. have adopted AI to speed up service. However, Presto Automation's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission have revealed that humans are still involved in fulfilling orders in locations such as the Philipines. According to a Bloomberg report, more than 70 percent of customer interactions are helped by humans.

3. Incedo launches generative AI platform

Incedo Inc. launched its latest generative AI platform, brAInspark, at the AI Summit in New York on Thursday. According to the release, the AI platform is powered by Incedo's proprietary Generative AI Model Hub. It can help clients by discovering and fine-tuning contextual enterprise data - for productivity improvement, optimizing customer operations, and transforming the software development life cycle (SDLC).

4. 78 pct of software testers adopt AI, study finds

According to the new "Future of Quality Assurance 2023" study carried out by LambdaTest, 78 percent of software testing professionals across 70 different countries have adopted AI in their workflows. As per the report, 72 percent of organizations now involve testers in 'sprint' planning sessions. The release states, “Uses of AI reported by software testers have included automating the creation of test data (51%), writing code for automated tests (45%), test result analysis and reporting (36%), and formulating test cases (46%).”

5. Neverinstall debuts Windows Cloud PC

Deep tech startup Neverinstall debuted its Windows Cloud PC on Thursday in a move that will see the company challenge established Desktop-As-A-Service (DaaS) providers. As per the release, the announcement also debuts Neverinstall's seamless integration of AI across the operating system and the introduction of CloudLink, as the company aims to provide a cutting-edge cloud-computing experience.

First Published Date: 07 Dec, 21:19 IST

First Published Date: 07 Dec, 21:19 IST
