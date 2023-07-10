Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: From ChatGPT drafts’s law to AI voice mimicry scams and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: From ChatGPT drafts’s law to AI voice mimicry scams and more

AI Roundup: ChatGPT drafts law to regulate AI, Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI and Meta, and much more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 21:28 IST
5 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 15, rather than opt for iPhone 14
image caption
1/6 Big camera upgrade: The standard iPhone 15 is expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This will be a big upgrade considering that standard iPhones always had to be content with with 12MP cameras.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
2/6 Chipset: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a an year-old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/6 Dynamic Island: Apple analyst Mark Gurman claimed that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This means that the iPhone 15 will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone
5/6 Display changes: the iPhone 15 may feature a 6.2-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like iPhone 14.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/6 Price: The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get a price hike of at least $100, Tom’s Guide report suggested. However, there is no word so far on the expected iPhone 15 price. With the huge upgrades it is set to get, the price hike may just be announced although it will be a difficult decision to make for Apple. (REUTERS)
artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 10. (AFP)

It has been an extremely interesting day for AI globally! ChatGPT drafts a law to regulate AI in Costa Rica, dividing experts; Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI and Meta for AI copyright infringement; Dell Technologies and Intel launch ‘AI Lab in India' for next-gen skills development- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. ChatGPT drafts law to regulate AI in Costa Rica

Costa Rican lawmakers turned to ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, to draft a law regulating artificial intelligence. The resulting bill recommends establishing an institution to oversee AI systems, focusing on accountability, explainability, bias prevention, and protecting human rights. However, opinions on the bill are divided, with some praising its positive reception while others criticize its lack of concrete measures. The legislation is currently undergoing public discussion and is set to be debated in Congress after amendments. Costa Rica has joined other Latin American countries in the pursuit of imposing AI regulation.

2. Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI and Meta for AI copyright infringement

Comedian Sarah Silverman, along with authors Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey, has filed lawsuits against OpenAI and Meta, alleging copyright infringement. They claim that OpenAI's ChatGPT and Meta's LLaMA AI models were trained using their works without permission. The authors state that their copyrighted books were included in the training data without their consent. The lawsuits also mention the use of "shadow library" sites, which have been traditionally used by the AI-training community to source materials.

3. Dell Technologies and Intel launch ‘AI Lab in India' for next-gen skills development

Dell Technologies and Intel have announced their collaboration to establish an AI lab in India. The partnership aims to integrate Intel's "AI for Youth" program into the curriculum of the Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology in Telangana. By incorporating AI education and training, the institute aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills and reduce the digital skills gap. The program includes teacher training, AI curriculum, bootcamps, AI-Thons, and virtual showcases for students.

4. Formula One: How AI, Data, and Analytics are reshaping the future of racing

Formula One (F1) is undergoing a technological revolution with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), data, and analytics. These advancements are reshaping car design, race performance, and the fan experience. Christian Horner, CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing, emphasises the pivotal role of data in every aspect of the sport. Cutting-edge technologies like AI and data analytics are being utilised to gain a competitive edge and achieve faster lap times.

5. Rise in AI voice mimicry scams: experts warn of scammers impersonating loved ones in distress

Experts are raising concerns about scammers using AI to replicate the voices of loved ones in distress. One victim, Jennifer DeStefano, received a call from someone who sounded exactly like her daughter, begging for help. The scammers demanded a million dollars. Such AI-based scams have seen a significant increase, with phone and cyber scams totaling around $10 billion in losses for Americans in 2022, according to the FBI. Social media content can provide scammers with the necessary material to mimic voices.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 21:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets