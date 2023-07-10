5 things about AI you may have missed today: From ChatGPT drafts’s law to AI voice mimicry scams and more

It has been an extremely interesting day for AI globally! ChatGPT drafts a law to regulate AI in Costa Rica, dividing experts; Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI and Meta for AI copyright infringement; Dell Technologies and Intel launch ‘AI Lab in India' for next-gen skills development- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. ChatGPT drafts law to regulate AI in Costa Rica

Costa Rican lawmakers turned to ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, to draft a law regulating artificial intelligence. The resulting bill recommends establishing an institution to oversee AI systems, focusing on accountability, explainability, bias prevention, and protecting human rights. However, opinions on the bill are divided, with some praising its positive reception while others criticize its lack of concrete measures. The legislation is currently undergoing public discussion and is set to be debated in Congress after amendments. Costa Rica has joined other Latin American countries in the pursuit of imposing AI regulation.

2. Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI and Meta for AI copyright infringement

Comedian Sarah Silverman, along with authors Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey, has filed lawsuits against OpenAI and Meta, alleging copyright infringement. They claim that OpenAI's ChatGPT and Meta's LLaMA AI models were trained using their works without permission. The authors state that their copyrighted books were included in the training data without their consent. The lawsuits also mention the use of "shadow library" sites, which have been traditionally used by the AI-training community to source materials.

3. Dell Technologies and Intel launch ‘AI Lab in India' for next-gen skills development

Dell Technologies and Intel have announced their collaboration to establish an AI lab in India. The partnership aims to integrate Intel's "AI for Youth" program into the curriculum of the Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology in Telangana. By incorporating AI education and training, the institute aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills and reduce the digital skills gap. The program includes teacher training, AI curriculum, bootcamps, AI-Thons, and virtual showcases for students.

4. Formula One: How AI, Data, and Analytics are reshaping the future of racing

Formula One (F1) is undergoing a technological revolution with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), data, and analytics. These advancements are reshaping car design, race performance, and the fan experience. Christian Horner, CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing, emphasises the pivotal role of data in every aspect of the sport. Cutting-edge technologies like AI and data analytics are being utilised to gain a competitive edge and achieve faster lap times.

5. Rise in AI voice mimicry scams: experts warn of scammers impersonating loved ones in distress

Experts are raising concerns about scammers using AI to replicate the voices of loved ones in distress. One victim, Jennifer DeStefano, received a call from someone who sounded exactly like her daughter, begging for help. The scammers demanded a million dollars. Such AI-based scams have seen a significant increase, with phone and cyber scams totaling around $10 billion in losses for Americans in 2022, according to the FBI. Social media content can provide scammers with the necessary material to mimic voices.