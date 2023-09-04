Home Tech News 59-foot Apollo group asteroid to buzz Earth soon, NASA reveals

59-foot Apollo group asteroid to buzz Earth soon, NASA reveals

An Apollo group asteroid is on its way towards Earth and may make a close approach to the planet soon, according to NASA. Know its speed, distance, size and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 08:58 IST
240-foot asteroid among 3 space rocks approaching Earth at astonishing speeds
Asteroid 2023 QG
1/5 Asteroid 2023 QG: NASA's JPL has spotted an asteroid named 2023 QG, which is heading toward Earth on September 2. This asteroid is about 240 feet in size and it will approach Earth at a speed of 49,322 Km per hour. Don't worry, though, because it will pass at a distance of 4.43 million kilometers from our planet. This asteroid is about the size of an airplane. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2017 QH1
2/5 Asteroid 2017 QH1: Another asteroid, 2017 QH1, is also coming close to Earth today on September 2. Its size is around 73 feet and It passed Earth at a speed of 22,872 kilometers per hour and pass by Earth at a distance of 5.01 million kilometers. This asteroid poses no threat to us due to its small size. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 JA5
3/5 Asteroid 2023 JA5: Get ready for a house-sized asteroid called 2023 JA5, expected to come near Earth on September 6. It's about 59 feet in size and is speeding at 39,070 kilometers per hour. This asteroid will get as close as 5.11 million kilometers to our planet. (Pixabay)
NASA
4/5 NASA's Assurance: NASA has been keeping us informed about these space visitors, and they want us to know that there's no immediate danger. The alert system tracks these asteroids, but given the distances between them and Earth, there's no imminent threat of a collision. (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 Continuous Monitoring: NASA's Asteroid Watch team is continuously monitoring and tracking asteroids that might approach Earth on a constant basis. This effort helps protect our planet and offers valuable insights into our solar system's origins and characteristics. (NASA)
Asteroid 2021 JA5
View all Images
Asteroid 2021 JA5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, as per NASA. (NASA JPL)

NASA has issued details about an asteroid that is expected to fly past Earth at a close distance. The asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2021 JA5, is on its way towards Earth and will make its closest approach to Earth on September 6. This space rock was spotted by NASA's Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs).

It is speeding towards the planet at a blistering speed of 39070 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of about 5.1 million kilometers, putting it in the category of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs).

Despite its close approach, the asteroid is not a dangerous one, due to its seemingly small size. As per NASA, it is estimated to be around 59 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as a house. However, there is still cause for concern as a similar 59-foot-wide asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013, damaging over 7000 buildings and leaving almost 1400 people injured.

The space agency has also revealed that Asteroid 2021 JA5 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Biggest ever asteroid impact

Asteroids often conduct flybys close to Earth without ever impacting the surface. However, there is precedence of these space rocks hitting the Earth. The largest-ever asteroid impact on Earth occurred more than 2 billion years ago which resulted in the 300-kilometer-wide Vredefort crater near Johannesburg, South Africa.

However, a new discovery in Australia might put this asteroid impact to shame. According to a study published in the Tectonophysics journal, researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have now reportedly found the crater of the largest asteroid to ever hit the planet located beneath the surface in New South Wales, Australia. The Deniliquin structure, which is nearly 520 kilometers wide, surpasses the Vredefort asteroid crater, which was around 300 kilometers wide.

According to Earth and Paleo-climate scientist Andrew Glikson, this impact could have occurred during the late Ordovician mass extinction which took place about 450 million years ago and wiped out nearly 85 percent of Earth's species at the time. This event is also referred to as the first of the “Big 5” mass extinction events in history.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 08:57 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Dazzling auroras delight social media as solar storm strikes Earth
04 September 2023
ISRO’s Aditya-L1 will join NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) at L1 point
02 September 2023
ISRO's Aditya-L1 vs NASA's Parker Solar Probe: 2 extraordinary Sun missions
02 September 2023
NASA spots new Moon crater, likely caused by crashed Russian probe
02 September 2023
Want to watch the Annular Solar Eclipse 2023? Know where and check NASA guidelines first
01 September 2023
Luna 25 spacecraft crash on Moon: NASA snaps photo
01 September 2023
NASA's James Webb Telescope reveals a sight to behold - a Supernova remnant
01 September 2023
160-foot asteroid charging towards Earth; NASA reveals its speed, distance and more
01 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets