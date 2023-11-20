Icon
Home Tech News After Satya Nadella gets Sam Altman to join Microsoft, Elon Musk takes a dig

After Satya Nadella gets Sam Altman to join Microsoft, Elon Musk takes a dig

Elon Musk playfully responds to Microsoft's announcement that Sam Altman will join Satya Nadella-led Microsoft.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 16:14 IST
Icon
Elon Musk says blocking feature on X ‘makes no sense’ to him
Elon Musk Microsoft
1/7 Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has tweeted that he wants to eliminate the platform's 'block' feature. Musk made this decision in response to a query from a user, where he sought user opinions on the preference between muting and blocking. (Bloomberg)
image caption
2/7 In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk clarified that the blocking feature will be discontinued, except for direct messages, while muting will remain an available option. (Bloomberg)
image caption
3/7 On Friday, Musk shared a message, stating, "The 'block' feature is being completely removed, except for its use in direct messages. It simply doesn't make sense," commented the billionaire. (REUTERS)
image caption
4/7 Muting vs. blocking: According to a report by Bloomberg, muting an account will still allow users to avoid seeing posts from that account. However, muted accounts will retain the ability to respond to the user's posts, share them with their own followers, add commentary, and send direct messages. (AFP)
image caption
5/7 User concerns: Blocking, which has long served as a fundamental security measure on X, has raised concerns among users about potential increases in online harassment following its removal. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 One user reacted to Musk's tweet and replied, "Don’t go there. No one is entitled to other people’s posts. People should be able to block whoever they want". (Pexels)
image caption
7/7 A series of transformations: Some of the significant alterations implemented under Musk's leadership include substantial workforce reductions, replacing the traditional verification program with the $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, rebranding the company from Twitter to X, and introducing new features such as live streaming. (AP)
Elon Musk Microsoft
icon View all Images
Elon Musk taunts Sam Altman after he joined Microsoft. (via REUTERS)

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella shared some really exciting news today about forming a brand-new AI research team at the company, that will be led by Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI, as well as Greg Brockman - OpenAI's ex-CEO and ex-president respectively. This announcement prompted a taunt from billionaire Elon Musk, who had previously invested in OpenAI and had said that the only reason the company existed at all was because he kept it alive through huge fund infusions.

Nadella, in a tweet on X, expressed his enthusiasm over Altman and Brockman joining Microsoft, saying, "We're thrilled to have Sam Altman and Greg Brockman lead a new advanced AI research team. We're ready to provide them with the resources they need for success."

Elon Musk's Response

Elon Musk, known for his past investment in OpenAI and his criticism of Altman for partnering Microsoft to turn OpenAI from a non-profit into a money-making machine, reacted by saying, "Now they will have to use Teams!" Musk has long slammed the huge influence Microsoft had been exerting over OpenAI.

Rumours had been circulating about Altman's setting up his own AI venture, but he and Nadella surprised everyone when it was announced that the ChatGPT creator will be joining Microsoft. Altman, 38, responded to Nadella's announcement with a simple statement, "the mission continues."

Microsoft's Commitment to Innovation and Independence

Nadella, in his tweet to Altman, expressed his excitement about Altman taking the helm of the new group, setting a "new pace for innovation." He also highlighted Microsoft's commitment to allowing founders and innovators to maintain independent identities and cultures within the company, pointing to successful examples like GitHub, Mojang Studios, and LinkedIn.

OpenAI's Board Action and Leadership Changes

Last Friday, in a decisive turn of events for OpenAI, the board had publicly declared a loss of confidence in Altman and summarily sacked him as the CEO. Accusations of communication transparency issues were levied against him, prompting swift action that saw Altman ousted and Brockman stepping down in the aftermath of his exit.

The convergence of tech titans and the ensuing banter on social media has added an entertaining layer to the unfolding story of Sam Altman's transition to Microsoft's advanced AI research team.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 16:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon