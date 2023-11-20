After Satya Nadella gets Sam Altman to join Microsoft, Elon Musk takes a dig

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella shared some really exciting news today about forming a brand-new AI research team at the company, that will be led by Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI, as well as Greg Brockman - OpenAI's ex-CEO and ex-president respectively. This announcement prompted a taunt from billionaire Elon Musk, who had previously invested in OpenAI and had said that the only reason the company existed at all was because he kept it alive through huge fund infusions.

Nadella, in a tweet on X, expressed his enthusiasm over Altman and Brockman joining Microsoft, saying, "We're thrilled to have Sam Altman and Greg Brockman lead a new advanced AI research team. We're ready to provide them with the resources they need for success."

Elon Musk's Response

Elon Musk, known for his past investment in OpenAI and his criticism of Altman for partnering Microsoft to turn OpenAI from a non-profit into a money-making machine, reacted by saying, "Now they will have to use Teams!" Musk has long slammed the huge influence Microsoft had been exerting over OpenAI.

Rumours had been circulating about Altman's setting up his own AI venture, but he and Nadella surprised everyone when it was announced that the ChatGPT creator will be joining Microsoft. Altman, 38, responded to Nadella's announcement with a simple statement, "the mission continues."

Microsoft's Commitment to Innovation and Independence

Nadella, in his tweet to Altman, expressed his excitement about Altman taking the helm of the new group, setting a "new pace for innovation." He also highlighted Microsoft's commitment to allowing founders and innovators to maintain independent identities and cultures within the company, pointing to successful examples like GitHub, Mojang Studios, and LinkedIn.

OpenAI's Board Action and Leadership Changes

Last Friday, in a decisive turn of events for OpenAI, the board had publicly declared a loss of confidence in Altman and summarily sacked him as the CEO. Accusations of communication transparency issues were levied against him, prompting swift action that saw Altman ousted and Brockman stepping down in the aftermath of his exit.

The convergence of tech titans and the ensuing banter on social media has added an entertaining layer to the unfolding story of Sam Altman's transition to Microsoft's advanced AI research team.