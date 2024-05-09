 Amazon customer gets used Lenovo laptop instead of a new model worth Rs. 1 lakh: All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Amazon customer gets used Lenovo laptop instead of a new model worth Rs. 1 lakh: All details

Amazon customer gets used Lenovo laptop instead of a new model worth Rs. 1 lakh: All details

An Amazon customer disappointed as Rs. 1 lakh laptop order turns out used. Social media outcry sparks attention.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 09 2024, 14:09 IST
Amazon customer receives used laptop instead of new purchase, sparking concerns over online shopping trust. (Pexels)

In a disappointing turn of events for online shopper Rohan Das, what was anticipated to be a brand-new laptop from Amazon turned out to be a used one. Das, eager to get his hands on a sleek new device, splurged a hefty sum of Rs. 1 lakh on the e-commerce platform. However, his excitement quickly turned to frustration when he opened the package to find a Lenovo laptop with a warranty dating back to December 2023, indicating prior usage.

Taking to social media to express his dismay, Das shared a video of his unboxing experience, cautioning others to be wary before making purchases on Amazon. His post, titled "I Was Scammed By Amazon!", garnered attention and empathy from fellow users, with some suggesting legal action and others sharing similar unfortunate experiences.

Also read: Govt is now blocking mobile numbers used for scam and fraudulent activities- Details

Community Response

Even Amazon responded, extending apologies and requesting further details to resolve the matter. Despite suggestions to reach out to Lenovo, Das received clarification from the company's official team regarding their warranty policy.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of diligence when shopping online, particularly for high-value items. As the story gains traction, it underscores the need for transparent practices and maintaining consumer trust in e-commerce.

Also read: OpenAI developing a tool to spot deepfakes and AI-generated images- Check details

Tips for Safer Online Shopping

In light of such incidents, it's crucial for shoppers to be vigilant. Here are some tips on spotting fake products on Amazon:

First, scrutinise the product description and images provided by the seller. Confusing language or low-quality photos are red flags.

Next, evaluate product reviews, considering their credibility. Look out for fake reviews and check other reviews by the same users for consistency.

Additionally, investigate the seller's reputation and other products they offer for warning signs.

Lastly, if any doubts arise, don't hesitate to contact the seller for more information before making a purchase.

Also read: iPhone 16 leak hints at more colour options than previous models - All you need to know

By exercising caution and thorough research, shoppers can mitigate the risk of falling victim to counterfeit products and ensure a more secure online shopping experience.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 May, 14:09 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets