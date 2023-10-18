Icon
Home Tech News Apollo group asteroid to come closer than the Moon; Know details of approach

Apollo group asteroid to come closer than the Moon; Know details of approach

An Apollo group Near-Earth Asteroid could pass Earth on October 20, NASA has revealed. It will reportedly come closer than the Moon during its approach.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 11:30 IST
Icon
5 asteroids to pass Earth at close distances, says NASA; Know their speed, size, and more
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 1998 HH49 – Asteroid 1998 HH49, which is around 600 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will pass close by Earth today, October 17. This asteroid is travelling at a blistering speed of 53233 kilometers per hour. It will pass Earth at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers. (WikiMedia Commons)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 TF8 – Asteroid 2023 TF8 is heading for a close approach to Earth on October 17. In terms of size, it is 48 feet wide. As per NASA, it will pass Earth at a distance of 2.1 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 72429 kilometers per hour, which is even faster than a space shuttle! (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 TT15 – Asteroid 2023 TT15 is moving towards a close approach to Earth and will pass by today, October 17. In terms of size, it is 26 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.3 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 23095 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 TH12 – Asteroid 2023 TH12 will also make its closest approach to the planet today, October 17. The asteroid, with a width of 72 feet will pass Earth at a distance of 2.9 million kilometers and a speed of 30012 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2022 UO10 – Asteroid 2022 UO10, with a width between 39 feet and 85 feet, will pass Earth on October 19. On that day, it will come as close as 2.9 million kilometers. NASA has tracked the asteroid in its orbit, travelling at a blistering speed of 35166 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2023 TK15 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)

NASA has recently issued details about an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 TK15 that is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on October 20. This asteroid has been discovered and tracked using various advanced technological instruments such as the NEOWISE telescope, Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), Pans-STARRS1 and Catalina Sky Survey. Know all about it.

Asteroid 2023 TK15: Details

This space rock is already on its way and it is travelling at a speed of almost 79085 kilometers per hour, which is even faster than a space shuttle! According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 TK15 will pass Earth at an extremely close distance of just 379994 km, which is even closer than the Moon. For the unaware, the distance of the Moon from Earth is 384,400 kilometers It will be one of the closest asteroid approaches of the year so far.

This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Other details

Despite its extremely close approach, this asteroid has been deemed as non-threatening due to its small size. NASA estimates it to be between 130 feet wide, making it almost as big as an aircraft.

This is not the first time that Asteroid 2023 TK15 will pass Earth although it will be the first time it is considered a Near-Earth Object (NEO). It passed the planet once before on June 18, 2022. According to NASA JPL, it is not expected to make another close approach in the near future.

33 Polyhymnia asteroid

NASA recently sent out a mission to study a metal-rich asteroid called 16 Psyche that is made up of gold, silver and nickel deposits. But did you know that there is another asteroid that is supposedly composed of elements that aren't even in the periodic table? The asteroid, known as 33 Polyhymnia, was discovered by French astronomer Jean Chacornac on October 28, 1854.

According to LiveScience, this asteroid is nearly 50-60 kilometers wide, and is even denser than Osmium, the densest element in the periodic table. Consequently, it has been termed a potential Compact Ultradense Object (CUDO). Its atomic behaviour could be indicative of an element that does not exist in the periodic table yet, experts say.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 11:30 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 1998 HH49 – Asteroid 1998 HH49, which is around 600 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will pass close by Earth today, October 17. This asteroid is travelling at a blistering speed of 53233 kilometers per hour. It will pass Earth at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers.
5 asteroids to pass Earth at close distances, says NASA; Know their speed, size, and more
17 October 2023
Take a glimpse of two red nebulas NGC 2014 and NGC 2020.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures mesmerizing images of Cosmic Reef
17 October 2023
Asteroid 1998 HH49 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to pass Earth today! Know details
17 October 2023
sun-2224937_1280_1677654423439
AR3460 solar flare to spark geomagnetic storm on Earth? Know what NASA reveals
16 October 2023
Asteroid 1998 HH49 is said to be as big as the size of a building.
600-foot asteroid to do a close flyby of Earth; NASA reveals size, speed, and more
16 October 2023
The spacecraft will travel to the metal-rich 16 Psyche asteroid which is currently orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.
What is Psyche Mission? Know all about NASA's journey to a $10 quintillion 279-km wide asteroid
16 October 2023
NASA SDO reported the risk of an M-class solar flare being hurled towards Earth.
Sunspot could hurl out M-class solar flares, reveals NASA
16 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TT8 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Asteroid 2023 TT8 to get very close to Earth today, NASA reveals
16 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon