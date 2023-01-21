Apple AirTag saves life! Dog swept away in a flood, rescued from storm drain

An Apple AirTag has helped rescuers find a lost dog and unite it with its owner. Here is how AirTag works.

Apple's AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. But now the equipment has helped rescuers find a dog lost in the California flood. According to a report by ABC7, a one year old Australian Shepherd named Seamus fell into a storm water drain during flooding. "He got away from me and he just went down into this drainage," Seamus' owner Emilie Brill said. "The water was going so fast I think all it took was one paw in that water and he was gone," the owner stated, as quoted by the report.

How did rescuers help the dog? Fortunately, Seamus had an AirTag and his collar ID, with the help of which rescuers were able to pinpoint the location of the dog. Seamus was found in a tube, from which he was rescued. After the rescuers found him, Seamus was reunited with his owner.

"Seamus was equipped with both Apple AirTag & a conventional ID Tag which aided rescuers and owners in tracking the pup and reuniting them," the fire department said in a social media post.

Currently available for $29 in the US (Rs. 3490 in India), AirTags have been designed to track lost stuff. Meanwhile, if you have lost an item and if it is attached to an AirTag, you can play a sound on the built-in speaker by going to the new Items tab in the Find My app, or say “Hey Siri, find (the item you lost)”. If it's hiding nearby — like under the couch or in the next room — just follow the sound and your search is over. If your AirTag is nearby, your iPhone can lead you straight to it with precision finding.

How does Apple AirTag work? AirTag sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network. These devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud — then you can go to the Find My app and see it on a map.