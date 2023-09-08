Catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura C/2023 P1, it will not return for 400 years

A rare comet will pass Earth in September and it is one of the rarest cosmic events that can be seen with the naked eye. Viewers who like to capture such events can watch Comet Nishimura pass on the northeastern horizon on September 12. The comet was discovered last month. Now, it will be seen passing our planet and we can catch a glimpse of this rare comet which will not be seen again for the next 400 years. Know more about the comet here.

The rarest comet to be seen in September

The comet named Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) will be seen passing Earth on September 12 and it will be just 125.3 million kilometers away. According to an Astronomy.com report. Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura first found this comet on August 12. The comet was near the star Zeta Geminorum in Gemini the Twins. Now, the comet is moving towards the inner solar system. Within five days it will be on the trajectory towards perihelion, marking its closest approach to the sun. During this time it will start to be more visible.

The comet has been shining brightly ever since it was spotted and is expected to give a great view of the night sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

Space.com reports that the majority of new comet discoveries are made with the help of robotic cameras. These cameras are always scanning the skies, mainly to spot asteroids that might get near Earth.

How to watch comet Nishimura

The comet will be visible just an hour before sunrise in the Northern Hemisphere. You might find it challenging to watch with the naked eye, so, keep binoculars or telescopes with you to get a closer look at the rare event. The comet can be seen 10 degrees above the horizon and near the constellation Leo.

Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project explained the comet as, “ "amazing right now, with a long, highly structured tail."