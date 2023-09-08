Home Tech News Catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura C/2023 P1, it will not return for 400 years

Catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura C/2023 P1, it will not return for 400 years

Don’t miss out on this rare cosmic event as a newly found comet will shine bright this September. And it won’t be seen for the next 400 years. Know how to watch it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 09:49 IST
24-foot wide Asteroid 2023 RL will come very close to Earth! Check speed, distance, more
Asteroid 2021 JA5
1/5 As per NASA, the space rock designated as Asteroid 2023 RL is swiftly moving in the direction of Earth. The data suggests that it is going to make a very close approach on September 9.  (NASA JPL)
asteroid
2/5 According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), Asteroid 2023 RL  is on a trajectory towards the Earth at a rapid speed of 19021 kilometres per hour and is scheduled to make its nearest approach on September 9.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 According to NASA's asteroid data, Asteroid 2023 RL is expected to come within just 755,000 kilometres of our planet. That is terrifyingly close - the asteroid will be just a little further away from the Earth than the Moon! The Moon is 384,400 km from Earth.   (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2017 BY32
4/5 This 24-foot wide asteroid can be compared to the size of a small bus. The Asteroid 2023 RL belongs to the Aten group of near-earth objects.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
5/5 NASA reports that the asteroid is not classified as a potentially hazardous object. An asteroid is considered dangerous when it passes Earth at a distance of less than 7.5 million kilometres from Earth and is at least 492 feet wide. (Pixabay)
Comet
View all Images
Know how to watch Comet Nishimura. You will not get the opportunity again. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

A rare comet will pass Earth in September and it is one of the rarest cosmic events that can be seen with the naked eye. Viewers who like to capture such events can watch Comet Nishimura pass on the northeastern horizon on September 12. The comet was discovered last month. Now, it will be seen passing our planet and we can catch a glimpse of this rare comet which will not be seen again for the next 400 years. Know more about the comet here.

The rarest comet to be seen in September

The comet named Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura) will be seen passing Earth on September 12 and it will be just 125.3 million kilometers away. According to an Astronomy.com report. Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura first found this comet on August 12. The comet was near the star Zeta Geminorum in Gemini the Twins. Now, the comet is moving towards the inner solar system. Within five days it will be on the trajectory towards perihelion, marking its closest approach to the sun. During this time it will start to be more visible.

The comet has been shining brightly ever since it was spotted and is expected to give a great view of the night sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

Space.com reports that the majority of new comet discoveries are made with the help of robotic cameras. These cameras are always scanning the skies, mainly to spot asteroids that might get near Earth.

How to watch comet Nishimura

The comet will be visible just an hour before sunrise in the Northern Hemisphere. You might find it challenging to watch with the naked eye, so, keep binoculars or telescopes with you to get a closer look at the rare event. The comet can be seen 10 degrees above the horizon and near the constellation Leo.

Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project explained the comet as, “ "amazing right now, with a long, highly structured tail."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 09:06 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Apollo-group asteroid rushing towards Earth! NASA reveals details of close approach
07 September 2023
NASA reveals stunning image of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander's Moon landing site
07 September 2023
170-foot wide Asteroid 2023 QE8 to get frighteningly close to Earth, NASA says; Check speed, size, more
06 September 2023
Chelyabinsk asteroid-sized space rock set to make close approach to Earth today
06 September 2023
79-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks hurtling towards Earth, says NASA
05 September 2023
Asteroid 2020 GE to make close approach to Earth; Speed, size, proximity revealed by NASA
05 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 QC5 headed for its first-ever close approach of Earth
05 September 2023
You won't believe who snapped this new comet first
04 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset
Online Scam
2 techies duped out of Rs. 34 lakh in like-and-share scam! Protect yourself, check these 5 tips
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: Know how to play Team Death Matches like a pro; check tips
online scams
Man loses Rs. 18 lakh in online job scam: Stay safe with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game
BGMI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is new BGMI brand ambassador

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets