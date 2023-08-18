Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram Lander to make a big maneuver to a lower orbit
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram Lander to make a big maneuver to a lower orbit

Chandrayaan-3 will be deboosted to a new, lower, orbit, an important step towards the much anticipated moon landing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2023, 14:48 IST
Vikram Lander to land on the Moon between August 23-24. (ISRO twitter)
Vikram Lander to land on the Moon between August 23-24. (ISRO twitter)

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO is out on a mission to land an Indian spacecraft on the moon. After a successful launch and managing to ace the orbit around the moon, the mission has reached an advanced stage where the Vikram Lander will be lowered into an orbit just 30 kilometers from the Moon.

18 Aug 2023, 14:48 IST

What will Vikram Lander do after its landing?

After landing, the propulsion module will continue in its current orbit for months or even years. The Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload aboard the module will carry out a series of experiments, such as a spectroscopic study of the Earth's atmosphere, measurement of variations in polarization from the clouds on Earth, and collection of Exoplanet signatures that would qualify for our habitability.

18 Aug 2023, 14:35 IST

Chandrayaan-3: What's next?

As per ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 will now carry out two orbit-reduction maneuvers where it will initially enter a lower 100 x 100 km orbit, before settling in a 100 x 30 orbit. The spacecraft will then make its final descent for a lunar touchdown, which is expected to occur on August 23.

18 Aug 2023, 14:28 IST

What does ‘deboosting the Vikram Lander’ actually mean?

During this phase of the mission, Chandrayaan-3 will slow down and position itself in a lower orbit where its Perilune (the point at which a spacecraft in lunar orbit is closest to the moon) will be 30 kilometers and Apolune (the point at which a spacecraft in lunar orbit is furthest from the moon) will be about 100 kilometers. 

18 Aug 2023, 14:09 IST

Chandrayaan-3 Mission update by ISRO

the Propulsion Module continues its journey in the current orbit for months/years.

The SHAPE payload onboard it would

  • Perform spectroscopic study of the Earth's atmosphere and
  • Measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on Earth
  • To accumulate signatures of Exoplanets that would qualify for our habitability!
     

This payload is SHAPEd by U R Rao Satellite Centre/ISRO, Bengaluru.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 14:09 IST
