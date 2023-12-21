Icon
Home Tech News Colossal asteroid to pass Earth closely today, reveals NASA; Know size, speed and more

Colossal asteroid to pass Earth closely today, reveals NASA; Know size, speed and more

In a new development, NASA has revealed that a colossal skyscraper-sized asteroid is expected to pass Earth by a close margin today, December 21. Know its speed, size, distance of approach, and other details, as per the space agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 10:48 IST
Icon
Humongous 1100-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 XL11: This asteroid is designated by NASA as Asteroid 2023 XL1. This asteroid is expected to pass Earth today, December 18, 2023. According to NASA, this asteroid will come as close to Earth as 2.37 million kilometers during its approach. This space rock is 52 feet wide and will travel towards Earth at a speed of 42021 kilometers per hour. (Pixels)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 XF2: This space rock is designated as Asteroid 2023 XF2 and is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, December 19. This asteroid is 68 feet wide and will come as close as 3.74 million kilometers. This asteroid will be traveling towards our planet at a speed of 28743 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 XS: This huge space rock is 95 feet wide and is designated as Asteroid 2023 XS. According to NASA, this asteroid will pass Earth tomorrow, December 19. During its approach, this asteroid will come as close as 4.39 million kilometers. It will travel towards Earth at a speed of 32653 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2016 XD2: This asteroid is designated as Asteroid 2016 XD2 and is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, December 19. This asteroid is 180 feet wide and will come as close as 7.19 million kilometers to Earth during its approach. It will travel towards Earth at a speed of 24677 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 341843( 2008 EV5): This asteroid is designated as Asteroid 341843( 2008 EV5) by NASA. This humungous asteroid is 1100 feet wide and is expected to pass Earth on December 20. During its approach, this asteroid will come as close as 6.32 million kilometers to the planet. It will be traveling towards our planet at a speed of 19243 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2018 YJ2 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, says NASA. Know how close it will get. (Pixabay)

NASA has a suite of advanced tech equipment used for observing and monitoring Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) such as asteroids, comets, and more. Using these, the US space agency has revealed that the orbits of two asteroids will bring them close to Earth today. One of them is a colossal asteroid that has been declared as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Object'. This space rock was spotted by NASA's Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). Know the details of its close approach.

Asteroid 2018 YJ2: Details of close approach

As per the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2018 YJ2. This near-Earth space rock is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 7 million kilometers. It is moving towards Earth at a breakneck speed of approximately 47012 kilometers per hour, which is much faster than an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)!

NASA says this space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Asteroid 2018 YJ2 has passed Earth before and this is not its first close approach to Earth. This asteroid passed Earth for the first time ever on May 31, 1902, at a distance of about 34 million kilometers. After today, it will come close to Earth again on May 28, 2027, at a distance of 49 million kilometers.

How big is the asteroid?

NASA has designated it as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid due to its colossal size. This means that if the space rock were to ever impact Earth, the consequences would be disastrous for not only the planet but for the human race too. In terms of size, it is nearly 480 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as a skyscraper!

It is almost 10 times as big as the Chelyabinsk asteroid that exploded over the Russian city in 2013, damaging 7000 buildings and injuring 1000 people with glass shards flying around.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 10:48 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
The Earth is now witnessing non-stop solar activity as the Sun is entering its final ascent to the peak of its solar cycle. On the weekend, we witnessed a powerful solar storm event, with intensity reaching G2-class. Now, another threat is looming in the form of a sunspot. According to the NASA Solar Dynamis Observatory (SDO), the sunspot region AR3529 has been growing rapidly. As a result, the unstable beta-gamma radiation in the region has reached a critical point. It is expected that the sunspot can explode soon, erupting M-class solar flares.
Fast-growing sunspot could hurl out M-class solar flares directed at Earth, reveals NASA
20 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 TW6 belongs to the Apollo group of astAsteroid 2008 EV5 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, as per NASA and this Empire State Building-sized asteroid will get very close to Earth.
Empire State Building-sized asteroid to pass Earth very closely today, says NASA; check details
20 December 2023
g91f25244
James Space Webb Telescope snaps Uranus in awesome avatar - rings, moons, storms and more
19 December 2023
The GUSTO telescope will function as a cosmic radio to provide data for the NASA mission about high-frequency signals emitted by atoms and molecules.
GUSTO telescope to launch on a balloon! This NASA mission will map space between stars in Milky Way Galaxy
19 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 XS belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, as per NASA.
Asteroid 2023 XS, moving at whopping 32653 kmph, set to pass Earth; NASA reveals details
19 December 2023
NASA SDO captured the X-class solar flare that hit Earth with its suite of advanced instruments.
Terrifying X-class solar flare hits Earth, sparks radio blackout across US, says NASA
18 December 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon