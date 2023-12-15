Icon
Home Tech News Google AI Search tool, SGE, could be detrimental to news publishers; Know all about it

Google AI Search tool, SGE, could be detrimental to news publishers; Know all about it

The new Google AI Search tool, known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), has been identified as a potential threat to publishers' traffic, with the tool providing full answers to user queries and eliminating the need for scrolling.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 12:34 IST
Icon
Google shares first glimpse of its fancy new Chicago office; focus is on sustainability and energy efficiency
Google
1/5 In a new plan, Google has announced the opening of a new office in Chicago for which it has shared a magnificent preview and how the construction will take place. The tech giant is planning to build a sustainable office by utilizing clean energy. (Google)
Google
2/5 Google will be redeveloping the Thompson Center for the 21st century office while honouring its iconic structure and relevance, it says. The company will be working with The Prime Group and Capri Investment Group. In a statement, it added,“Chicagoans will soon see construction activity at the site of the Thompson Center, starting with fencing going up around the perimeter early next year.” (Google)
Google
3/5 Google reported that Thompson Center’s signature 17-story, light-filled atrium will not be touched as part of the redesig, however, the covered colonnade at the base will be redeveloped to make the ground floor more lively with food courts, seasonal activations, etc. (Google)
Google
4/5 The Thompson Center connects commuters from Chicago’s South, West and North sides. The redevelopment will not affect communication, additionally, it aims to make a “thriving community destination for all Chicagoans in a revitalized Loop neighborhood.” (REUTERS)
Google
5/5 The new Google Chicago office will focus more on sustainability with the goal to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030. Therefore, to make the building energy-efficient, the old exterior and interior of the building will be entirely redesigned. Additionally, it will give the building a new look with maximized daylight and view.  (REUTERS)
Google
icon View all Images
Google SGE could potentially kill news publishers’ traffic, according to a WSJ report. (Unsplash)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the buzzword of 2023, with developments taking place at the speed of light, seemingly. From AI chatbots to AI tools that can be used for various purposes including image generation, code interpretation, multi-modal search, and more, the incorporation of AI has been quite expeditious. However, it has not been all smooth sailing so far. Various debates have taken place about the ills of AI, with deepfakes rising at an alarming rate. As such, the need for its regulation is necessary. Thus, the passing of the EU AI Act could not have come at a better time. But it is not just deepfakes where AI is posing a danger. A new report has shed light on its implications in the news sector, with publishers saying that Google's new AI Search tool, Search Generative Experience, could potentially be at the forefront of the top traffic-destroying elements.

Google SGE hampering traffic

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the American magazine Atlantic put together a list of threats it faces courtesy of generative AI. And Google's new AI Search tool was found to be at the summit. For the unaware, Google Search Generative Experience (SGE) allows users to understand topics faster and uncover more insights. Users can ask long questions with several choices instead of having to break them up into smaller parts. It also brings the ability to get suggested steps and even ask follow-up questions.

As per the report, about 40 percent of Atlantic's traffic comes from web searches. It was found that in about 75 percent of the searches, Google SGE would provide the full answer to the user's query, therefore, eliminating the need for them to scroll further down. Thus, it would result in Atlantic missing out on the traffic that it would've acquired if not for SGE. WSJ further revealed that about 40 percent of the traffic obtained by publishers comes from searches and with social media platforms like Meta and X stating that they won't distribute news, the AI tech could potentially be a doom-bringer.

Mathias Dopfner, chairman and CEO of Axel Springer told WSJ, “AI and large language models have the potential to destroy journalism and media brands as we know them.”

In defense, Google's Vice President of Search told WSJ, “Any attempts to estimate the traffic impact of our SGE experiment are entirely speculative at this stage as we continue to rapidly evolve the user experience and design, including how links are displayed, and we closely monitor internal data from our tests.”

However, it is unlikely that Google will kill all the media traffic because it then won't have any data to train its AI models on.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 12:33 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon