Icon
Home Tech News Google for India 2023: Google to launch Digi Kavach to protect Indian users from online scams

Google for India 2023: Google to launch Digi Kavach to protect Indian users from online scams

At the Google for India 2023 event, the company announced its new program called Digi Kavach for Indian users. It is designed to protect users from online scams and keep them safe.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 13:18 IST
Icon
Digi Kavach
Google announced a new safety tool for Indian users at the Google for India 2023 event called Digi Kavach. (Shaurya/HT Tech)
Digi Kavach
Google announced a new safety tool for Indian users at the Google for India 2023 event called Digi Kavach. (Shaurya/HT Tech)

The Google for India 2023 event has just concluded. The big annual event took place in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. A roundtable conference was also organized where senior executives of Google talked about various initiatives and programs in front of select people from the media. One of the major highlights was the announcement of the launch of Digi Kavach, a new program designed to keep users safe online and to protect them from scams. The project is being launched in India as a pilot project, and later the model will also be implemented in other countries.

Saikat Mitra, vice president and head of trust and safety, at APAC, made the big announcement and said that this program was born out of the concern of how to keep 1 billion people of India safe online. Digi Kavach was being launched as a comprehensive and collaborative program to keep users safe, he added. 

Mitra also highlighted the tech stack of this new tool and its scope in operability. He explained, “The first part is based upon our technology in our advancements, in AI and ML, which allows us to create really effective and fullest extent intelligence. So, on the first part, we are really looking at, not just tracking the modus operandi of scammers but identifying how they function and trying to predict how they're going to do things, what they are thinking”. 

Google to launch Digi Kavach to protect users online

On being asked whether it is a safety and fraud prevention tool, Mitra agreed and said that it is predominantly focused on financial scams in India. He also highlighted that Google is working with both RBI and NPCI and has created strong partnerships with both government agencies to ensure a transparent flow of information.

Mitra also highlighted some numbers based on the success they have already seen with Digi Kavach. He said that the tool has prevented scams worth Rs. 12 thousand crores in GPay.

On RBI, Mitra said, “I've said this many times that we (RBI and Google) are unified in this objective. RBI is trying to protect citizens in India, and we are trying to protect the users. It is the same mission. So, I think we are unified in what we are trying to achieve”. 

At the moment, the launch date of Digi Kavach is not known, but it is expected to roll out in the country soon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 12:53 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon